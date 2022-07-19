NFC Notes: 49ers, DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

Cardinals

The NFLPA released a statement regarding the suspension of Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, taking issue with the NFL saying Hopkins tested positive for a masking agent.

“On May 2, 2022, the NFL Network reported that DeAndre Hopkins’ suspension came after producing a positive test result for a ‘prohibited substance plus a diuretic or masking agent/attempt to substitute, dilute or adulterate a specimen/attempt to manipulate a test result’. This reporting is incorrect as Hopkins never tested positive for any diuretic or masking agent and there was absolutely no evidence of any attempt to substitute, dilute or adulterate any specimen or any attempt to manipulate a test. Pursuant to the 2022 policy, his discipline is consistent with producing a positive test result for a prohibited substance.”

Hopkins remains suspended for the first six games of the season and there are no indications there is any kind of appeal process in the works.

PFF’s Brad Spielberger projects what a potential extension for Cardinals QB Kyler Murray could look like: six years, $280 million, $155 million guaranteed and an average annual value of $46.67 million per year.

Rams

Rams LB Bobby Wagner was released by the only other team he has played for professionally and looks fondly on his time with the Seahawks.

“Obviously there are still feelings there [about being released],” Wagner said, via NFL.com. “But at the end of the day, I have a different perspective. My opinion on it would have been different if I had ended up somewhere else. But to have the opportunity to go home and play not far from my family. Like I haven’t played this close to my family since high school. I didn’t want to leave Seattle. But if I was going to leave Seattle, home was the next-best thing for me and so being able to be home, like I’m at peace with the situation. But still, any competitor is looking forward to going back to the place that you played that they felt like you didn’t have anything left and proving them wrong.”

“I think that I’m in a better position to make plays and I think I’m going to have more opportunities to do some of the things that I was doing early on in my career,” Wagner added. “So I think I’m going to surprise everybody but myself. I just kind of wanted to show the city that had loved me for 10 years some love before I left and kind of let them know that although I’m not playing for the Seahawks that I am not removing myself from this community. I’m always going to be a part of this community.”