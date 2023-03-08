NFC Notes: 49ers, Jimmie Ward, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers DB Jimmie Ward remains in contact with the team but isn’t sure how things are going to go when free agency officially begins.

“I didn’t say I’m leaving the Niners, man. . . . I’ve been in contact with the Niners,” Ward said, via Tom Dierberger of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I don’t know how it’s going to go. . . . I could be playing nickel for the Niners next year, I don’t know. We’ll see. I’ve got to look at the best situation.”

Cardinals

Tennessee OT Darnell Wright had formal meetings with 12 teams at the NFL Combine including the Cardinals, per Ryan Fowler of TheDraftNetwork.

According to Fowler, Arizona had a formal meeting with Syracuse CB Garrett Williams at the combine.

Seahawks

The Seahawks are staring down a potentially dire situation at linebacker, as Jordyn Brooks is coming off an ACL tear he suffered in January and the other starter, Cody Barton, is a pending free agent. Seattle is expected to make additions in both free agency and the draft, even if they re-sign Barton.

“It does bring a sense of urgency,” Carroll said via the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar. “We have to adjust it. There’s a number of guys in free agency if we need to go that way. Cody had a good finish to the season for us, did a nice job. But there’s some opportunities and some options and we’re wide open.”

Dugar mentions he would be a little surprised if the Seahawks reunited with LB Bobby Wagner even after his release by the Rams, as they didn’t necessarily part on great terms.