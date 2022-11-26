NFC Notes: 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Seahawks

Jimmy Garoppolo

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is focused on this season and isn’t worrying about his future in San Francisco.

“I’m trying to worry about red zone [offense] today,” Garoppolo said, via Pro Football Talk. “No, I’ll worry about that at the end of the year. There’s too much going on right now, especially in a short week like this. It’s been a bit of a catch-up week, so had to catch up on sleep, catch up on our film stuff, but yeah, we’ll worry about that when we get there.”

“I think routine’s a big part of it,” Garoppolo continued. “I just love football, man, so that kind of makes it easy. There will be times throughout the season when you want to kick back a little bit and relax, but no, I love football. It’s easy waking up every morning, going after it, and we don’t have to work real jobs, we’re football players, so we’re lucky man, you have to take advantage of it.”

“That’s the life of a quarterback,” Garoppolo added. “It’s always going to be a rollercoaster. Every season is, no one’s going to just be perfect the whole season, but I think the good teams find a way to just be right down the middle during the ups and downs. A lot of things are said out there. A lot of people have opinions, but our locker room is steady. I think we have a good group of leaders in there, which plays a big role, and the rest of the guys kind of follow suit and it’s worked out well for us.”

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan noted that WR Deebo Samuel is dealing with a second hamstring issue after Monday night’s game in Mexico City

“No, it was something different,” Shanahan said via Pro Football Talk. “We got back at like seven in the morning, I’m sure he went home and slept for a while. It was a little weird day. He didn’t feel it much on Tuesday. Got the information on Wednesday and then we were safe about it.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll was asked why the team didn’t draft CB Tariq Woolen sooner given the success he has had so far at the NFL level.

“We didn’t have to,” Carroll told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “That’s exactly the same thing [Richard Sherman] used to say. He was always pissed at us for taking him in the fifth round. Well, nobody else took you. Because of the work and assessment and the personnel guys, [G.M.] John [Schneider] had that figured out, and we were fortunately in a position that got him, and he’s been an awesome pick for us.”

“Going in, he knew all of those guys are big name guys, and he understood that, and tried to play his game the best he could, and not overreact to the personality of the other guy, and he’s done that,” Carroll added. “He’s going to try to do the same thing again. Davante is as good as anybody that we have played. He’s a fantastic player, and it’s a great challenge for both our guys, and for the guys that play outside. I think wherever [Woolen] is placed, he has handled it well. I think he is ready to do this again. We’ll see how it goes.”