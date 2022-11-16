NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- ESPN’s Nick Wagoner notes even if the 49ers can’t bring back veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo, he would expect them to make a relatively significant investment in the quarterback position this offseason as insurance for QB Trey Lance.
Cardinals
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Cardinals could hold QB Kyler Murray out for another week or so with his hamstring injury to allow him to fully heal. It helps that they have a lot of confidence in backup QB Colt McCoy.
- ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss points out Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins will have a cap hit north of $30 million in 2023, which will not be tenable.
- Arizona can restructure him if they think he’ll still be playing as well as he is this season, or explore other options that would involve him not being on the team.
- Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post writes that nothing is imminent since the Cardinals are coming off a win, but he’s hearing a lot of talk among league executives for other teams that Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury could be fired.
- La Canfora adds there’s tons of chatter that the relationship between Kingsbury and Murray isn’t good. One GM predicted: “From what I’ve heard, I don’t think he makes it to the end of the season.”
- Kingsbury refused to elaborate on RB Eno Benjamin‘s release except to say they did what was best for the team. (Darren Urban)
- Kingsbury added RB Darrel Williams (knee) is expected to return from injured reserve at some point. (Urban)
Rams
- ESPN’s Sarah Barshop notes that while Rams CB Jalen Ramsey still has three more years left on his deal after this season, Los Angeles redid contracts for other key veterans, so an adjustment for Ramsey is something to keep an eye on this offseason.
Seahawks
- ESPN’s Brady Henderson notes the contract status for Seahawks QB Geno Smith is the most pressing issue for Seattle this offseason, but he anticipates little difficulty keeping Smith in the fold, either with an extension or on the franchise tag.
- ESPN’s Field Yates reports the Chiefs, Saints and Seahawks also made waiver claims on new Texans RB Eno Benjamin.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!