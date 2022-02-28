NFC Notes: 49ers, Kyler Murray, Cardinals, Russell Wilson, Seahawks

49ers
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports the 49ers are hiring former Jaguars ST coordinator Nick Sorensen as a defensive assistant.
Cardinals
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero does not expect QB Kyler Murray to play for $5.5 million in 2022 if the Cardinals do not give him a long-term contract extension.
- Pelissero says there’s still a long way to go until training camp but intimated a holdout is something Murray’s camp could very well consider.
Seahawks
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has worked with his coaches in recent weeks as if he is planning to play in Seattle in 2022.
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe writes a few league sources told him they planned to check in on Wilson’s availability with Seattle during the Combine this week. However, the Seahawks rebuffed multiple strong inquiries for Wilson in 2021 and don’t intend to trade him unless they have no choice, per Howe.
- Howe elaborates that would be if Wilson either demands a trade, which he has not done so far, or plays hardball in future contract discussions. He’s set to be a free agent in 2024 currently.
