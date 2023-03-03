NFC Notes: 49ers, Kyler Murray, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Iowa CB Riley Moss said he had a formal meeting with the 49ers at the NFL Combine. (NinersNation)

Cardinals

Cardinals new HC Jonathan Gannon intends on building their offense around Kyler Murray and they want to “maximize his skill set.”

“We’re going to build the offense around Kyler, and then when he’s ready to play, he’s going to play,” Gannon said, via ProFootballTalk. “But we’ll fit in a couple of different things that we want to do to maximize his skill set, and then whoever ends up playing, we’ll tailor fit it around who’s playing for us to start the year.”

Gannon said they won’t rush back Murray from his knee injury because his running ability is the best part of his game.

“I told Kyler I’m not going to rush him back because part of what makes Kyler so elite is his legs,” Gannon said. “When he’s ready to play, he’ll play. I don’t know exactly the timetable right now. Everyone heals a little bit differently. Everyone comes back from rehab a little differently. And everyone’s different in that aspect. I like the plan where he’s at. I like what he’s doing right now to get himself ready to go. The guy is attacking his rehab. He wants to be out there as fast as he can, as soon as he’s ready. Then, we’ll put him out there. If he’s not ready to go, we’ll have a plan in place to play and win games with who we have playing quarterback for us.”

Seahawks

When asked about the lack of true X receivers around the NFL, Seahawks GM John Schneider responded its a unique position to find players: “That position’s so unique, because there’s so many different types of receivers. You know, you get a big, slow, strong, possession receiver in there. You get a super quick guy like Marquise Goodwin ,” per Matt F. Brown.

responded its a unique position to find players: “That position’s so unique, because there’s so many different types of receivers. You know, you get a big, slow, strong, possession receiver in there. You get a super quick guy like ,” per Matt F. Brown. Schneider thinks WR Tyler Lockett can play all three receiver roles and DK Metcalf is a clear outside receiver option but doesn’t think there are a lot of true “number 1 receivers” around the league: “Tyler can play all three spots. We all know what DK is and what he brings, right? I would tell you that around the National Football League, there aren’t a lot of 1s, you know? Like true, number 1 receivers right now.” (Brown)

Schneider had high praise of seventh-round WR Dareke Young: “I think, you know, the really cool thing is, that we’re real fired up about, is the way Dareke finished the season. You know, playing some fullback, you could see him blocking, you can see him coming downhill and hitting, cracking defensive ends and everything.” (Brown)