NFC Notes: 49ers, Packers, Panthers

There was some speculation that 49ers QB Trey Lance was dealing with arm fatigue coming out of college. Lance confirmed that he threw for an unhealthy amount of time during his pre-draft workouts.

“Yeah, it was just honestly, I don’t know,” Lance said, via ProFootballTalk. “If there’s someone out there at quarterback throwing that much, I mean, it was just, realistically, going back to COVID, and then I started throwing in May because I was rehabbing my hip. So that was when I started getting the ball back in my hand, in May. So I threw from May 2020 all the way through that year, draft prep, get drafted the next April.”

Lance estimates that he was throwing for “20 months straight” with rarely any breaks.

“So, at that point, I had been throwing for a year straight and then go through that whole season until the next January. So I’d say probably, I don’t know, about 20 months straight of throwing. Like I said, probably a week off in there. I don’t even know if I took a whole week [off] between that whole time. But through that whole season, yeah, for probably 20 months straight.”