NFC Notes: 49ers, Packers, Panthers

49ers
There was some speculation that 49ers QB Trey Lance was dealing with arm fatigue coming out of college. Lance confirmed that he threw for an unhealthy amount of time during his pre-draft workouts.
“Yeah, it was just honestly, I don’t know,” Lance said, via ProFootballTalk. “If there’s someone out there at quarterback throwing that much, I mean, it was just, realistically, going back to COVID, and then I started throwing in May because I was rehabbing my hip. So that was when I started getting the ball back in my hand, in May. So I threw from May 2020 all the way through that year, draft prep, get drafted the next April.”
Lance estimates that he was throwing for “20 months straight” with rarely any breaks.
“So, at that point, I had been throwing for a year straight and then go through that whole season until the next January. So I’d say probably, I don’t know, about 20 months straight of throwing. Like I said, probably a week off in there. I don’t even know if I took a whole week [off] between that whole time. But through that whole season, yeah, for probably 20 months straight.”
Packers
- Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Packers GM Brian Gutekunst was ready to move on from QB Aaron Rodgers at the end of 2022 and move forward with QB Jordan Love: “At one point late last year, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told an NFL colleague he was convinced it was time the organization move on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and see what Jordan Love had in him.”
Panthers
- Per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, one executive said the following about the Panthers’ hire of HC Frank Reich: “I think Frank is a great match with (GM Scott) Fitterer.”
- An assistant coach wondered if Reich could be 2023’s version of Doug Pederson: “I honestly like Frank Reich as a coach. I do think he’s good, and he hired a good staff. Maybe a Doug Pederson 2.0?”
