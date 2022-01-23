NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- 49ers WR Deebo Samuel took a lot of punishment in Saturday night’s win against the Packers, including hopping off the field on one leg after his final run. He said after the game he’s fine, though: “My ankle got twisted up and I got scared there for a minute, but I’ll be all right.” (Pro Football Talk)
- Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that the X-rays on LT Trent Williams‘ right ankle came back negative for any fracture.
Rams
- Rams WR Odell Beckham will receive a $750,000 incentive after beating the Buccaneers and being on the field for at least one offensive snap. He already made $500,000 when the Rams beat the Cardinals. (Joel Corry)
- Raiders WR DeSean Jackson will receive $37,500 with a win in the NFC Championship Game, as he played with the Rams for eight games prior to being released. (Corry)
- Rams DT Aaron Donald was fined $10,815 for unnecessary roughness against Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries after a play. (Ian Rapoport)
Seahawks
- Aaron Wilson reports the Seahawks are considering Jaguars ST coordinator Nick Sorensen for their defensive coordinator position.
