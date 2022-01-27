NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Matt Barrows of The Athletic mentions that 49ers WR Deebo Samuel left the Divisional Round game against the Packers with a shoulder stinger and after taking a helmet to his knee.

Barrows thinks that it is "entirely plausible" that the 49ers don't re-sign RB Raheem Mostert this offseason given Samuel's productivity out of the backfield.

However, Barrows adds that Samuel spending more time at running back, and the rest during games which is required, takes away from his productivity as a receiver.

When asked if the 49ers would consider former Broncos HC Vic Fangio as its defensive coordinator if DC DeMeco Ryans is offered a head coach position elsewhere this offseason, Barrows notes that San Francisco has run a 4-3 defense under HC Kyle Shanahan while Fangio has deployed a 3-4 system throughout his career.

Barrows adds that a 3-4 system would force DE Nick Bosa into a standing linebacker role.

Rams

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Rams WR Odell Beckham has impressed people around the league with how he has transitioned from Cleveland to Los Angeles. One NFC executive said: “I actually thought he looked good in Cleveland, too. The explosion is still there, even if he was still finding his footing early in the year. If you need nuanced route-running and perfect timing every snap, he’s probably not your guy. But he’s fit in great in Los Angeles and is showing he can put his head down, work, blend in and let his talent shine.”

However, Fowler adds it's unclear if the Rams will be able to keep Beckham given their significant financial commitment to WRs Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. They also have former second-round WR Van Jefferson who broke out in 2021.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll told the media he is unsure if the team can get through the offseason without rampant speculation about the future of QB Russell Wilson.

“I don’t know that,” Carroll said, via Seattle’s FOX 13 TV. “I don’t know that. I don’t want to give you false hopes because there’s just so much stuff that can happen in the offseason. There’s unpredictable stuff. But we’ll do everything that we can to keep it in order and all that. But let me say this: We’re going to compete at every turn. That’s all we know we know how to do. That’s all John and I have been doing since we got here, and we’re not backing off that. Whatever is there, we’ve got to exhaust the opportunities for our club. And right from the owner, Jody [Allen] wants us to take a look at every single opportunity to better the franchise and to help us. So that’s what we do.”

ESPN’s Brady Henderson notes the franchise tag is a possibility for Seahawks S Quandre Diggs but he adds given his injury, the team might let him test the market and gamble they’ll be able to bring him back at an affordable rate.