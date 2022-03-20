NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

PFN’s Aaron Wilson says the 49ers had some interest in trading for QB Deshaun Watson but ultimately decided to move forward with 2021 first-round QB Trey Lance .

. (Justin Melo) Montana State LB Troy Anderson had a formal meeting at the Combine with the 49ers. (Justin Melo)

Rams

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue writes the Rams’ motivations for trading WR Robert Woods were financial. Woods, Cooper Kupp , and newly-signed Allen Robinson were all slated to make more than $12 million in 2022 and the Rams wanted to reallocate resources outside their receiver room.

to the Bills and had money to spare in their budget all of a sudden. Rodrigue confirms the Rams discussed a trade with the Vikings for DE Danielle Hunter and will continue to look for help at edge rusher.

as his cap hit in 2022 is not expected to be high given he’ll miss half the season or more recovering from a torn ACL in the Super Bowl. Rodrigue mentions she expects the Rams to restructure Kupp with higher pay to reflect his Triple Crown season.

While a future sixth is essentially giving Woods away, Rodrigue notes the Rams say they had multiple offers. Besides his salary and ACL rehab being obvious weights on his value, she adds the Rams wanted to make sure Woods landed on a team that was a good fit.

Getting a deal done for DT Aaron Donald is the next priority for the Rams and there has been some progress on that front. (Jeremy Fowler)

is the next priority for the Rams and there has been some progress on that front. (Jeremy Fowler) Rams QB Matthew Stafford ‘s four-year, $160 million contract includes a $60 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.5 million, $1.5 million, $31 million, $27 million, and $26 million. There is a $26 million 2023 option bonus and $5 million roster bonuses in 2025 and 2026 due on the third day of their respective league years. (PFT)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll voiced confidence in QB Geno Smith after he effectively filled in for Russell Wilson last season.

“Look at when he finally got a chance to play last year (when Wilson was injured),” Carroll said, via Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. “He came in and did some great stuff for us.”

As for the possibility of signing Colin Kaepernick, Carroll said that the quarterback reached out to them and deserves a second chance in the NFL but is unsure if Seattle will sign him.

“You’re going to ask questions about Colin Kaepernick, so let me just put it out there: He contacted me the other day to say, ‘Hey, I’d like to get a shot; I’m working out.’ So he sent me some videos and next thing I know he’s working out with (Seahawks receiver) Tyler Lockett. I don’t know how that happened, but hey does that guy deserve a second shot? I think he does, somewhere. I don’t know if it’s here. I don’t know where it is. I don’t know if it’s even in football.”

Carroll reiterated that he’s unsure if Kaepernick is a “realistic option” for them but is “making a remarkable bid” for a roster spot.

“I don’t know,” Carroll said. “But he’s making a remarkable bid for it, to sustain his conditioning over the four years he’s been out, going on five (years). Who knows? I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Seahawks C Austin Blythe‘s one-year deal includes a $2.5 million signing bonus, a $1.5 million base salary, and an additional $500,000 in incentives for playing time. (Aaron Wilson)