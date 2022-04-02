NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco writes the new deals for receivers this offseason should actually make negotiations easier for the 49ers and WR Deebo Samuel this summer, per the sources he’s talked to.
- Based on what the market has done, Maiocco says Samuel is probably looking at a deal no less than $22 million a year and no more than $24 million a year, which means there should be less to haggle over in a negotiation.
- Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton has met extensively with the 49ers. (Tony Pauline)
Rams
- According to Jourdan Rodrigue, NFL owners debated this week about whether the $790 million legal settlement with Missouri over the 2016 relocation of the Rams would fall solely on Los Angeles owner Stan Kroenke or spread across the league.
- Rodrigue reports that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appointed a “five-owner ad hoc committee” several months ago in order to resolve the issue. Rodrigue adds that Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones is not among the owners on the committee despite being one of Kroenke’s biggest supporters.
- Rodrigue writes that Kroenke has “several arguments” for why he should not cover the full settlement.
- Rodrigue notes that material was sent to former Missouri Governor Jay Nixon in 2016 when the owners were voting on the Los Angeles market which laid out how the Rams did not follow relocation bylaws.
- An NFL owner tells Rodrigue Goodell will likely have to make the final decision on whether the Rams are fully responsible for the $790 million settlement.
Seahawks
- University of Houston WR Jake Herslow has drawn interest from several teams including the Seahawks, Colts, Saints, and Bengals (Aaron Wilson)
- Aaron Wilson reports that University of Houston LB Deontay Anderson has drawn interest from the Packers, Seahawks, Texans, Steelers, and Bills.
