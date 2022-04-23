NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

Ian Rapoport appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and revealed that 49ers WR Deebo Samuel told the team not to offer him a long-term extension, meaning that he is certain he wants to be traded.

“From my understanding, he basically told them, ‘I want to be traded. Don’t make an offer.’ So it’s like when people say, ‘oh it’s probably about the money,’ I don’t think this is.” Rapoport told McAfee. “Had the 49ers made an offer initially, he’d have a lot more to think about. But they didn’t. So he does not have an offer. He told them, ‘don’t make an offer, I want to be traded.’”

Matt Barrows of The Athletic points out that despite Samuel being the star of the offense in 2022, the 49ers believe that HC Kyle Shanahan is the one who has put players like Samuel and TE George Kittle in a position to succeed.

is the one who has put players like Samuel and TE in a position to succeed. Barrows also mentions that calls to C Alex Mack have not been returned, as the recently elected NFLPA president hasn’t made up his mind about playing in 2022.

The 49ers have done their homework on centers according to Barrows, and have had an official visit with Memphis C Dylan Parham and Nebraska C Cam Jurgens.

Rams

Rams RB Cam Akers said he wasn’t happy with his performance in 2021 coming off an Achilles tear recovery: “I wouldn’t say I did well…I did what I was supposed to do, but obviously that’s not enough for me.” (Greg Beacham)

Rams RB Cam Akers said he wasn't happy with his performance in 2021 coming off an Achilles tear recovery: "I wouldn't say I did well…I did what I was supposed to do, but obviously that's not enough for me." (Greg Beacham) The Rams are hosting Georgia RB James Cook for a pre-draft visit on Saturday. (Matt Lombardo)

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll mentioned that WR D.K. Metcalf is still rehabbing from foot surgery in January but is “really tuned in” to their offseason program.

“He’s involved with everything we’re doing. He’s really tuned in. … He seems to be very focused on what’s going on right now and being in position to help other guys as we get started. So he’s shown a really good mentality about the return,” said Carroll, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

As for Metcalf’s contract situation, Carroll said that they haven’t been “directly on that topic” right now.

“As far as conversations and all that kind of stuff about the future of it, we haven’t really been directly on the topic at this point.”

Regarding Seahawks RB Chris Carson‘s neck injury, Carroll didn’t have any updates on his recovery and that he still requires “some time” with his rehab.

“We really don’t have any real updates at this time,” Carroll said. “It’s still gonna take some time still working through it. He’s really working hard, I know that, and it’s really important to take it as far as you can. So we’ll just have to wait. Take some time to figure that out.”

Carroll added that safeties Jamal Adams (shoulder) and Quandre Diggs (fibula, ankle) are also working through their rehab process.

“Those guys are doing great,” Carroll said. “They’re really excited, enthused with what’s happening, really positive. Was great to see Quandre when he came out to sign this deal and really, really pumped about that. Both those guys are working and maintaining the rehab that they’re in to try to maximize these few crucial weeks until they can get back in here. Everybody’s connected and Zoomin’ and doing all of our stuff, so that’s working out great.”

Pat Leonard reports that the Giants and Jets are both interested in Nebraska WR Samori Toure, along with 18 other teams who hosted him on Top 30 visits including the Bengals, Chiefs, Colts, Packers, and Seahawks.