NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- 49ers QB Trey Lance said QB Jimmy Garoppolo has been a mentor to him since he’s entered the league: “He’s been a big brother to me since my first day in the league…he’s got my back, I’ve got his back.” (Matt Barrows)
- Lance is “super excited” to have Garoppolo back with the team this year: “It’s good have him back in the building, in the QB room, again.” (Matt Maiocco)
- Garoppolo is happy with the way everything worked out following shoulder surgery in March. Admittedly, he doesn’t think things fell in place perfectly, but is keeping faith for the future: “I’m happy with the way it worked out. I don’t think it was the exact way I wanted it to work out. But everything happens for a reason.” (Eric Branch)
- Free agent LB Blake Lynch visited the 49ers. (Aaron Wilson)
Rams
Rams GM Les Snead said that while rookie LB Jake Hummel and rookie LB Keir Thomas will likely be active on gamedays, rookie WR Lance McCutcheon will likely be taking a “redshirt year.”
“Jake’s someone who’s gonna be on our 48-man roster,” Snead said, via Rams Wire. “Lance is someone who probably will not be on the 48-man roster, but definitely made our 53. Keir is a player who has a chance to be active on game day. All three of those players carved out a role, whether it was Hummel on special teams, whether it was Keir as a fourth OLB, whether it was Lance as somewhat of a redshirt future prospect.”
Seahawks
The Seahawks are widely expected to be among the league’s worst teams after trading away QB Russell Wilson and appearing to hit a roster reset this year. However, for a team with a slogan of “Always Compete,” they’re not wired to admit that. Seahawks GM John Schneider believes there’s still plenty of talent left on the roster even if they’re not well-known to the general public at this point.
“I think the easiest thing to do is to say, well, who are the stars? Right? … I’m not gonna mention names, but you know, I mean, look at the guys, it’s pretty easy to know who the big-time players are,” Schneider said via Matt Calkins of the Seattle Times. “It’s exciting. It’s an exciting thing because the fans don’t know what’s coming and who’s gonna step forward. And I think there’s a bunch of good opportunities for guys to really step forward. There weren’t a lot of people who knew who Richard Sherman was or Kam (Chancellor) or K.J. (Wright) or Bobby for that matter. Russ was a third-round pick when Pete decided to start him as a rookie, right? So these guys come out of nowhere.”
Pressed on if he thinks people are sleeping on the Seahawks, though, Schneider did admit things are different in 2022.
“Well, sleeping, I just think it’s really — we’re chasing,” Schneider said. “You know, instead of being chased … I think it’s cool.”
