NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Rams QB Matthew Stafford agrees with McVay and WR Cooper Kupp also feels that the team’s issues can easily be fixed, as he is currently on pace for an NFL record 179 receptions.

Rams HC Sean McVay spoke about the offensive woes on Monday Night, saying that the struggles were self-inflicted and wound up costing the team the game.

“The story of the night from an offensive perspective was self-inflicted wounds,” McVay said, via NFL.com. “Just above the neck errors, where we’re not doing the things that we’re capable of, and I expect us to be better than that.”

“The red area, I mean, to have three good drives and only come away with nine points in a game, that was a back and forth battle like that, that ended up being the difference,” McVay added. “And then when you do make it a one-possession game, and you got some momentum, a couple game first downs, and we throw an interception for a touchdown on a screen, those are the things that, you know, don’t help you win games.”

“You know, there were some plays that we can execute better, whether it’s throwing and catching or, just assignment-wise, so a lot to clean up,” Stafford added. “Proud of the way we fought. Give them a lot of credit, it’s a good football team but like you said one-possession game. We make a critical error there, and they capitalize on it, and that was that.”