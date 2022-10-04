NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- 49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson)
- 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner)
- The 49ers have two other players with sprained MCLs who are on estimated eight-week timelines to return to play.
- Per Shanahan, OT Jaylon Moore is “most likely” the next man up at left tackle, while veteran OL Daniel Brunskill is also an option. (Wagoner)
- 49ers DL Arik Armstead is being evaluated for a foot and ankle injury, with no status update at this time. (Wagoner)
Rams
Rams HC Sean McVay spoke about the offensive woes on Monday Night, saying that the struggles were self-inflicted and wound up costing the team the game.
Rams QB Matthew Stafford agrees with McVay and WR Cooper Kupp also feels that the team’s issues can easily be fixed, as he is currently on pace for an NFL record 179 receptions.
“The story of the night from an offensive perspective was self-inflicted wounds,” McVay said, via NFL.com. “Just above the neck errors, where we’re not doing the things that we’re capable of, and I expect us to be better than that.”
“The red area, I mean, to have three good drives and only come away with nine points in a game, that was a back and forth battle like that, that ended up being the difference,” McVay added. “And then when you do make it a one-possession game, and you got some momentum, a couple game first downs, and we throw an interception for a touchdown on a screen, those are the things that, you know, don’t help you win games.”
“You know, there were some plays that we can execute better, whether it’s throwing and catching or, just assignment-wise, so a lot to clean up,” Stafford added. “Proud of the way we fought. Give them a lot of credit, it’s a good football team but like you said one-possession game. We make a critical error there, and they capitalize on it, and that was that.”
“Without a doubt, it’s fixable,” Kupp said. “I mean, we’ll look at the film. Obviously, these kinds of games hurt. It’s a gut punch. You walk off that field and don’t accomplish what you have worked so hard to accomplish. Again we will watch the film and in some ways be encouraged. It allows you to say: hey look, this is all stuff that we have answers for. It’s just doing it better.”
Seahawks
- Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said OLB Darryl Johnson has a “significant” foot injury, though he doesn’t expect it to be season-ending. (John Boyle)
