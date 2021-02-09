NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

While it remains to be seen if he will play in 2021, veteran RB Frank Gore says he would love to return to where his Hall of Fame career began in San Francisco.

“Oh, oh, I’d come back fast,” Gore said, during an appearance on 97.5 The Game. “Man, I’d love to wear that No. 21 jersey one more time. If that was to happen, that would definitely be my last year, if I could come back and sign with the 49ers. I respect Jed, I respect the York family, I respect Kyle, I feel like one of the best play-callers in the game right now. You gotta tell Jed and Kyle, just bring me back.”

Rams

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler isn’t sure the Rams are the best scheme fit for Lions WR Marvin Jones despite his interest in joining the team, as they need more of a vertical burner.

The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue writes that Rams OLB Leonard Floyd is the top priority for the team to retain but also will be the most challenging given the demand for the position he plays and their limited flexibility.

If they can't bring back Floyd, Rodrigue highlights Lions DE Romeo Okwara or Colts DE Justin Houston as some potential alternatives.

Bringing back S John Johnson will also be a challenge for similar reasons, but Rodrigue thinks the Rams should be able to bring back starting C Austin Blythe fairly easily as he's more of a specific fit for their scheme. Other players they'll try to bring back include CB Troy Hill and DT Morgan Fox.

Rodrigue notes the Rams will place a first or second-round tender on restricted free agent CB Darious Williams, which means another team could conceivably sign him to an offer sheet. However, a team source is adamant with Rodrigue that he's not going anywhere.

While the Rams have a somewhat depleted stock of draft picks this year, Rodrigue says they are anticipating getting some contributions from some 2020 UDFAs like RB Xavier Jones, LB Christian Rozeboom and DT Eric Banks.

As far as adding speed at wide receiver, Rodrigue notes Bengals WR John Ross is a Los Angeles native and should be available in free agency.

