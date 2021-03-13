NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- San Diego State CB Darren Hall has met recently with the 49ers. (Justin Melo)
- Florida K Evan McPherson has been in contact with the 49ers. (Justin Melo)
Rams
The Rams have expressed an interest in re-signing starting C Austin Blythe to keep him in the fold. If they lose him to another team with a better offer, however, Rams GM Les Snead suggested their preference would be to sign another veteran rather than dip into the draft.
“The center, because it’s such a nuanced position of almost being the second quarterback on the field, it’s hard to project that a rookie can do it,” Snead said via the Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. “It’s even hard to project a player that may be with another NFL team, just because they will still have to learn our system and at that point have to quickly process football within our system … little bit harder to project than other positions.”
- San Diego State CB Darren Hall has met recently with the Rams. (Justin Melo)
Seahawks
- Brady Henderson of ESPN writes that the Seahawks are certainly going to have to spend money to upgrade their offensive line this offseason.
- He adds that this is now even more difficult after they were forced to cut DE Carlos Dunlap, which leaves an obvious hole at pass-rusher.
- Henderson suggests G Kevin Zeitler or Rams’ C Austin Blythe as two potential free-agent pickups.
- Ultimately, Henderson thinks Seattle will try and avoid spending big money on a center or left guard despite the fact that it would likely appease QB Russell Wilson.
- Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk suggests that the Seahawks could stifle trade talks for Wilson by restructuring his current contract, ensuring his return for 2021.
- According to Tom Pelissero, Seahawks GM John Schneider is attending North Dakota State QB Trey Lance‘s Pro Day on Friday. However, Pelissero adds to not “read too much into that” given that Schneider routinely attends workouts of top quarterbacks each year.
- Brady Henderson of ESPN reports that the Seahawks won’t tender a contract to restricted free agent G Jordan Simmons but is still a possibility to be re-signed.
- Charleston WR Mike Strachan recently met virtually with the Seahawks (Justin Melo)
- Florida K Evan McPherson has been in contact with the Seahawks. (Justin Melo)