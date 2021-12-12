NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers’ DT D.J. Jones knows that he is in line for a big contract and feels like he has hit his prime this season. Jones says he wants to remain with the 49ers for the remainder of his career but is also considering the ways in which the money could help take care of his family.

“The way I’m playing, yes sir,” Jones said, via Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle. “I’d be lying to you if I didn’t say that … I want to retire my father and mother from the barbecue business. I want to make sure my sisters don’t have to do another thing, as long they invest the money that I provide correctly. I completely understand the situation I’m in. I’m not going to say that’s why I’m balling. I’m doing my job for my team. Those are rewards. I feel like I’ve morphed into a vet, slowly but surely. And I feel like I’m in my prime. I’m playing my best football. I would love to stay here. I would love to be a 49er for the rest of my career. It’s as simple as that. But we’ll cross that bridge when it comes time.”

According to the Athletic’s Matt Barrows, 49ers DE Arden Key was fined $15,450 for roughing the passer on Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.

Rams

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Rams CB Jalen Ramsey was fined $10,300 for taunting.

Seahawks

Per ESPN’s Brady Henderson, Seahawks GM John Schneider said in a radio interview that S Jamal Adams is looking at a five to six-month rehab after shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum. That puts Adams on track to return by training camp, although not OTAs.

said in a radio interview that S is looking at a five to six-month rehab after shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum. That puts Adams on track to return by training camp, although not OTAs. Schneider added they have a lot of confidence in Adam’s replacement, S Ryan Neal , who has played a lot as a sub-package DB this season. He’s an exclusive rights free agent this offseason: “He’s a very versatile guy. We hope he’s with us for a long time.”

, who has played a lot as a sub-package DB this season. He’s an exclusive rights free agent this offseason: “He’s a very versatile guy. We hope he’s with us for a long time.” Seahawks’ HC Pete Carroll says DT Bryan Mone has a sprained knee. He also noted that S Gavin Heslop will have surgery tonight and stay in Houston, Texas. (Curtis Crabtree)

says DT has a sprained knee. He also noted that S will have surgery tonight and stay in Houston, Texas. (Curtis Crabtree) Carroll added that S D.J. Reed has a chest contusion from a collision during the game. (Crabtree)