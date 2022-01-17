NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers WR Deebo Samuel said he told HC Kyle Shanahan to give him the ball after the defense forced a turnover: “When K’Waun got the interception, I looked at Kyle, I was like, ‘Hey, just give me the ball. I got you…So I just went out there, and the next play, I scored.” (49ers Web Zone)

49ers DE Nick Bosa will go into concussion protocol to begin the week, while LB Fred Warner will have further imaging done on his ankle when the team returns to San Francisco to determine the severity. Warner's injury is similar to the one earlier in the season. (Nick Wagoner) The 49ers declared $1,558,245 million in unused cap space to roll over for 2021, though this figure will be audited for incentives by the NFL before becoming official. (Field Yates)

Rams

Rams RB Cam Akers knew as soon as it happened back in July that he’d probably torn his Achilles. He also knew how much of a challenge that would present going forward. After allowing himself a brief amount of time to feel the emotions from that, he buckled down and focused on his rehab, which ended incredibly just five months after surgery. He was back on the field for the Rams in Week 18.

“All of my emotions were geared to, ‘What am I going to do to get back?’” Akers said via the Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. “The fear of not coming back the same me was all of the motivation I needed. The fear of not coming back — or not being better — than I was before I got hurt, there was no feeling sorry for yourself at that point. Two days in. I had to retrain my mind, retrain my thought process … and just attack.”

The Rams declared $137,725 million in unused cap space to roll over for 2021, though this figure will be audited for incentives by the NFL before becoming official. (Field Yates)

Seahawks

The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar thinks Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny will draw some interest on the open market following his torrid stretch to end the year. He hasn’t completely shaken the injury label yet, though, and Dugar thinks his best fit will be Seattle.

The Seahawks declared $10,555,795 million in unused cap space to roll over for 2021, though this figure will be audited for incentives by the NFL before becoming official. (Field Yates)