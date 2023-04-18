NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Jalen Carter

49ers

After years of going all-in on veteran players to help them win a Super Bowl, the Rams have adjusted their approach this year and are instead taking a more patient approach.

“We’ve always tried to take as much pain as we can as quickly as we can,” Rams VP of football and business administration Tony Pastoors said, via ESPN.com. “Let’s not spread this out. I think you saw years ago when [Snead] did the Jared [Goff] trade. It was a lot of picks pretty quick rather than, ‘Hey, we’ll give you picks for the next three years.’

“Part of the thinking this year as we kind of revamped some of the things is ‘let’s deal with as much of this in the here and now and then kind of right the ship and make sure we’re ready to roll for ’24.'”

Los Angeles has 34.6 percent of its cap invested in three players — Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.

“While I think we hope Matthew and Cooper and Aaron play for a long time, we also are realistic to know that very few people play at a high level into their late 30s or to 40 years old,” Pastoors said. “You knew you were going to have to start infusing young talent again. And so maybe last year expedited this a little bit, but this was always part of the plan.”

The Rams ultimately got a Super Bowl title to show for their aggressive moves. Although, Rams COO Kevin Demoff believes it would be a “cop-out” to accept that this is the only way for them to win.

“The cop-out is everybody says, ‘Oh well the Rams, we won a Super Bowl so it’s all worth it,’” Demoff said. “Well yeah, but I’d like us to be able to prove that you can win a Super Bowl and be aggressive and not hit a down patch for a while. Last year’s down patch was injury-related, probably roster related, but to me walking into a season healthy, this is our year to prove that the model isn’t flawed.

“I think it’s a false choice to say, to be aggressive to go win a Super Bowl, you have to pay your pain later.”

