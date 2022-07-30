NFC Notes: 49ers, Trey Lance, Rams, Seahawks, Jamal Adams

49ers

49ers QB Trey Lance commented on being named the starter even though it was already expected.

“Honestly, the only difference is I was hoping you guys would stop asking me about it all the time,” Lance said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “For me, it wasn’t really a moment or anything like that. I’ve been excited. I’ve been preparing to play since the day I got here, since the day I got drafted. So, obviously excited for this year but nothing has really changed this whole offseason.”

“Last year I was definitely in a different spot mentally, I would say,” Lance added. “Just feeling a lot more confident this year coming in knowing what I’m doing, knowing the offense a lot better, knowing the guys a lot better, having been around this organization and coaching staff for a year, I think it will be a great thing.”

Lance also noted that he has been in contact with QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the facility and says there are no weird vibes between the two.

“It’s nothing weird at all,” Lance said. “I’ve never had anything I could possibly say that’s bad about Jimmy. He’s been a big brother to me since the day I came in, and he could have made things hell for me last year. He didn’t. He helped me out with everything so I’m super excited to see him healthy, I’m super excited to see him throwing again, and super excited to see what he does.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay brought up the evaluation process progress of the interior offensive linemen, including Coleman Shelton and rookie Logan Bruss.

“Oh, well, he’s got to continue to progress,” McVay said of Bruss on Wednesday, via RamsWire.com. “Right now, there’s a lot of guys that are doing some really good things. I’ve talked about Coleman Shelton who’s really played at a high level. I’ve been really encouraged with Logan, but we got a long way to go until we have to make those types of decisions.”

Seahawks

Seahawks DB Jamal Adams is out indefinitely as he seeks a second opinion on his surgically-repaired fingers.

“He just felt something that didn’t feel right and thought he’s got to get it checked out,” HC Pete Carroll said, via PFT.

Carroll doesn’t know how long Adams will be out or if another surgery will be required.

“He is really concerned,” Carroll said.