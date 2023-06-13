NFC Notes: A.J. Dillon, Danielle Hunter, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

The Bears have notably added three running backs this offseason including D’Onta Foreman, Travis Homer, and fourth-round Roschon Johnson. RB Khalil Herbert thinks it’s important to have multiple capable ball carriers.

“You know how things go in the NFL now,” Herbert said, via Courtney Cronin. “They’re doing things by committee. You need one, two, three really good guys that really carry the rock and there be no drop-off. I feel like as a group, we’ve got a really strong group. We’ve got guys who can take it to the house at any given moment.”

Bears RBs coach David Walker said all four running backs must earn their role.

“No one has earned a seat in that room yet, and they’re all going to earn their seats from what we do now until August whatever, whenever that third preseason game is,” Walker said. “So that’s the good thing and they know it. That’s been communicated to them.”

As for Justin Fields‘ running ability, HC Matt Eberflus said they want to be judicious about when he breaks past the line of scrimmage.

“We talked about it last year with Justin in terms of the run game,” Eberflus said. “Run it when we need to. When we’re down in the red zone third down we might need it at that point during those critical situations of the game. So that’s what he’s going to do.”

Packers

Packers RB A.J. Dillon spoke about what it means to him to be with Green Bay and hopes to be back with the team next year.

“I love Green Bay,” Dillon said, via Jason Wilde of Madison.com. “Green Bay knows that. I love the Packers. The Packers know that. I’d play here until I can’t run anymore. I’ll pick up long snapper or whatever it is when I start slowing down. But there’s only so much I can control. My biggest thing is having the mindset that I’m going to come in here and keep doing my thing. And when it’s time to go play ball, I’m going to go out there and play free and have fun — how I used to back in college, high school. And however that happens — whether it’s 1,000 yards, 2,000 yards, or 100 yards — so be it. I’m going to have fun and enjoy all the time I have here. And hopefully, we’re back here next year.”

Vikings

Kevin O’Connell said he expects first-round WR Jordan Addison to be full-go for training camp. Minnesota has taken a Vikings HCsaid he expects first-round WRto be full-go for training camp. Minnesota has taken a cautious approach with Addison throughout the offseason program after he was injured during rookie minicamp. ( Ben Goessling

O’Connell was asked if DE Danielle Hunter‘s situation could be resolved to keep him in Minnesota: “I definitely see that as a real outcome, but there is a lot to be determined and I want to be very sensitive to [allow] that situation to play out both for our organization and for Danielle.” (Kevin Seifert)