NFC Notes: Aaron Donald, Trey Lance, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said QB Trey Lance understands the negative criticism surrounding him and does a good job of blocking the outside noise.

“Trey is extremely smart, very socially aware. He knows how the world works,” Shanahan said, via PFT. “So, he does his best — which I think he does a damn good job of — [in] trying to block all that out and focus on getting better. I think that’s what he’s done so far.”

Shanahan added that the criticism comes with the territory of being a high draft pick.

“It goes with it for quarterbacks, it goes with it for anybody who’s a high draft pick, but especially a quarterback,” Shanahan said. “That’s one of the tough things for that position but also high draft picks. I mean, you watch receivers come in the league and they have a few drops early in camp and it becomes a lot of pressure on them. People want to see those people take off and do it right away and have no flaws. And that’s just part of it.”