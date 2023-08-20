NFC Notes: Aaron Donald, Trey Lance, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said QB Trey Lance understands the negative criticism surrounding him and does a good job of blocking the outside noise.
“Trey is extremely smart, very socially aware. He knows how the world works,” Shanahan said, via PFT. “So, he does his best — which I think he does a damn good job of — [in] trying to block all that out and focus on getting better. I think that’s what he’s done so far.”
Shanahan added that the criticism comes with the territory of being a high draft pick.
“It goes with it for quarterbacks, it goes with it for anybody who’s a high draft pick, but especially a quarterback,” Shanahan said. “That’s one of the tough things for that position but also high draft picks. I mean, you watch receivers come in the league and they have a few drops early in camp and it becomes a lot of pressure on them. People want to see those people take off and do it right away and have no flaws. And that’s just part of it.”
Cardinals
- Per Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals worked out offensive linemen Cohl Cabral and Braylon Jones (signed).
Rams
Rams DT Aaron Donald is focused on improving this offseason after missing time last season due to an ankle injury.
“I feel like I’m not where I want to be, but I feel like I’m getting better obviously,” Donald said, via RamsWire. “I did some good things today. I did some things that I didn’t like. Me personally, I didn’t think I had the type of practice that I wanted to, so I just got to watch the film and see what I did wrong or see what I need to do better. I’m always my worst critic, just got to continue to study, continue trying to find ways to be better.”
Donald feels like he’s in the “best shape of my life” going into 2023.
“I’m in the weight room, conditioning, making sure that I’m able to move how I need to move. And honestly, I’m in the best shape of my life,” Donald said.
