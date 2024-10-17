NFC Notes: Aaron Jones, Brandon McManus, Romeo Doubs, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions
- The Lions signed DT Alim McNeill to a four-year, $97 million extension on Tuesday. Dan Campbell called McNeill one of the “pillars” of their team: “Fired up for Mac. He earned that. He’s a pivotal piece for is. [He’s one of] our pillars here.” (Eric Woodyard)
- As for Detroit being in the market for an edge rusher, Campbell said they aren’t going to rush any decisions: “We’re open to anything. Brad’s working through it. We are not going to be in a hurry .. We’re not going to make a move to make it.” (Dave Birkett)
Packers
- Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post notes rival GMs were praising the Packers for how they handled the situation with WR Romeo Doubs and defused things: “They couldn’t have handled that any better. [Other teams] were hoping they could get [Doubs] at the deadline but he isn’t going anywhere.”
- The Packers recently signed K Brandon McManus after the NFL found insufficient evidence of a violation of the personal conduct policy. GM Brian Gutekunst said they are comfortable with the NFL’s investigation and they feel “really good” about his addition, per Bill Huber.
- McManus said the civil lawsuit involving him has been resolved, per Matt Schneidman.
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur said they “absolutely” dodged a bullet with WR Dontayvion Wicks‘ shoulder injury, via Huber.
Vikings
- Vikings RB Aaron Jones returned to light practice Monday as they return from the bye. (Ben Goessling)
- Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said LB Blake Cashman is dealing with a turf toe and is considered week-to-week. O’Connell added he doesn’t think Cashman suffered a long-term injury, via Alec Lewis.
- O’Connell is hopeful Jones (hip) will play in Week 7: “Aaron is going to progress throughout the week and hopefully has a chance to go on Sunday.” (Kevin Seifert)
