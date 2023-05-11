NFC Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

In a mailbag, the Athletic’s Colton Pouncy writes in a response to a question about how the Lions view their quarterback room following the addition of third-round QB Hendon Hooker that veteran QB Jared Goff is Detroit’s starter until he isn’t. Meaning that as long as Goff keeps playing well like he did in 2022, the team won’t move on.

As long as Lions G Jonah Jackson doesn't come in with a crazy asking price, Pouncy expects the two sides to make a long-term deal a priority to keep the team's offensive line strong.

Packers

Per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky and Rich Cimini, a source says QB Aaron Rodgers ‘ agent, David Dunn, informed the team before the Combine that the quarterback wanted to play for the Jets. He told the Jets of Rodgers’ intention on March 12, three days before Rodgers announced he wanted to play for the Jets on the Pat McAfee Show.

ESPN notes Packers GM Brian Gutekunst tried to get in touch with Rodgers repeatedly, even trying to schedule an in-person meeting in California while he was out west for the NFLPA Bowl in late January. However, the quarterback ghosted him. All of Gutekunst's communication was with Dunn.

After Rodgers went on his darkness retreat and still hadn't communicated with the Packers, ESPN writes a source said Gutekunst reached out to Dunn: "It was: If this is the way it's going to be [ghosting the Packers] and he wants to be back, we need to have those conversations. [Dunn] talked to Aaron at some point and then said, 'He wants to keep playing, he wants to be a Jet.'"

Rodgers’ camp thought a deal was close to fruition for most of the month of March. The report adds the Packers left the owners meeting in Arizona in late March thinking “they were pretty close to a deal if they didn’t have one already.”

Then, the Jets didn’t reach back out to the Packers for two weeks. A source with direct knowledge of talks told ESPN: “It was really weird s—. This should have been done in three or four days once talks started because [the final trade compensation] wasn’t that far off from where it started.”

Gutekunst finally called back on Friday before the draft and the deal was done by Monday.

According to ESPN, the Packers initially asked for the Jets’ first-round pick at No. 13 overall and then any additional compensation would be contingent on how long Rodgers played. Giving up the 2023 first was a hard no for the Jets, so Gutekunst pivoted to a 2023 second, swapping 2023 firsts and a straight first in 2024.

However, ESPN adds the Jets, specifically owner Woody Johnson , also didn’t like the idea of giving up a 2024 first-round pick with no assurances Rodgers would play more than one season, and Green Bay’s offer of sending back a conditional pick in 2025 if Rodgers retired after just one season was also rejected.

ESPN reports the Jets wanted conditions on the 2024 first to be conditional on Rodgers' production plus wins and how far the Jets advanced in the playoffs. A source explained the Packers' rationale for rejecting that offer: "If he plays, then it's [on the Jets] to win. If Aaron plays and they don't win, that's their problem."

Eventually the two sides settled on tying the condition to Rodgers’ snap percentage, with 65 percent or higher netting the Packers the Jets’ 2024 first.

Packers QB Jordan Love on what he learned from Rodgers: “I was able to watch a great QB and how he works every day. Just being able to sit back and observe him, his footwork, how the ball comes out of his hands…it’s just very valuable stuff.” (Wes Hodkiewicz)

Love on approaching his first season as a starter: "It's not easy in this league. I know it's not going to be easy this year, but one thing I tell myself every day is, 'I'm good enough.' I have very high confidence in myself." (Ryan Wood)

Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings were making calls and were aggressively trying to move up to the top of the draft to select QB Bryce Young, according to Tom Pelissero.

“They were making calls about moving up very high in the draft,” Pelissero said, via Vikings Wire. “But my understanding is that was for one player and that was Bryce Young who ended up going No. 1, and so there went any possibility for Minnesota to go get him.”