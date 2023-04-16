NFC Notes: Adam Thielen, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons WR KhaDarel Hodge signed a one-year, $1.28 million deal that includes a $1.08 million base salary and a $120,000 roster bonus. None of it is guaranteed. (Over The Cap)

Panthers

Panthers recently signed veteran WR Adam Thielen said a lot of factors led him to sign with Carolina.

“There are so many factors that lead to these decisions,” Thielen said, via Augusta Stone of the team’s official site. “I just want people to know that I feel really good about being here, and I feel really good about the choice and how it laid out. I really trusted God through this process, and I tried to take a backseat but kind of put my hand on it as well. And I couldn’t be happier to be here.”

Thielen enjoys being a leader for young receivers and is glad to be a part of the “building process.”

“I’ve always really enjoyed that part of the game, teaching and helping some of the young guys grow, shed some knowledge of my experience over the last 10 years,” Thielen said. “So that’s really exciting, especially with the guys that could be that pick. I think there are some really good options and guys that could really help this team in the future. To be part of that building process would be really fun.”

Thielen added he wanted to be a part of a team he felt was moving in the right direction and building towards a championship.

“I wanted to be part of a team that was moving (in) the direction of winning a championship, and I could feel that when I walked in this building,” Thielen said. “A great defense they had last year, and they’re only building on that; the offensive weapons and pieces that they’ve put together so far and are going to continue to put forward with the draft and maybe some more free-agent signings. I think that was really intriguing to me. I wanted to go somewhere late in my career to end my career, and be a part of it for the long haul. And to end my career in one more spot, not bounce around.”

Auburn EDGE Eku Leota has had virtual meetings with the Broncos and Cardinals, he is also scheduled for a top-30 visit with the Panthers. (Justin Melo)

has had virtual meetings with the Broncos and Cardinals, he is also scheduled for a top-30 visit with the Panthers. (Justin Melo) Panthers S Eric Rowe signed a one-year veteran salary benefit deal with Carolina that includes a $1.165 million base salary and a $152,500 signing bonus. $700,000 of his base salary is guaranteed. (Over The Cap)

Saints

The Saints had a private workout with Southeastern Oklahoma State LB Maalik Hall after his pro day. (Tony Pauline)