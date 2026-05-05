NFC Notes: Alaric Jackson, Devon Witherspoon, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch said the team still wants to add to the safety group after not being able to draft one this year.

“Um, you know, as for not drafting a safety, um, you know, there were some guys that came off (the board),” Lynch said, via The Athletic. “We’ve got a group that we really do like, but kind of the way the board fell, it just didn’t work out and … the work’s not over.”

Rams Rams OT Alaric Jackson talked about his decision to sign with the Rams as an undrafted free agent and said that it was the best career move he could’ve made. “Gotta give the credit to my agent Ced Saunders @GoalineFootball,” Jackson said, via Rams Wire. “He knew Big Whit was retiring soon and he pretty much said you can go in there and compete for a job and thats what we did. Sometimes the cards don’t land where you want them and thats where having a good person on your team can come in handy. He laid out the vision for me and all I had to do was work. Appreciate the hell out of him for that and the Rams giving me an opportunity.” Seahawks Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon shares an agent with Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez. According to SI’s Albert Breer, whichever of the two blinks first and signs a deal, the other will likely try to outdo him. Breer added that he expects a deal between Seattle and Witherspoon to be finalized before the start of training camp. In terms of compensation, Breer believes that his upcoming extension will be north of $35 million per year, shy of what EDGE rushers are going for.