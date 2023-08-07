NFC Notes: Alvin Kamara, Jeremy Chinn, Devin White, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers Devin White said he sat down with HC Todd Bowles and GM Jason Licht in order to understand what the team has planned for him. White noted that he wants to be a guy like Lavonte David and finish his career with the team. ( LBsaid he sat down with HCand GMin order to understand what the team has planned for him. White noted that he wants to be a guy likeand finish his career with the team. ( Rick Stroud

Panthers

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero has high praise for versatile defender Jeremy Chinn, referring to the hybrid safety/linebacker as a weapon.

“One of the first things we said when we got here is that this guy is a weapon,” Evero said, via PanthersWire.com. “He’s a different type of player. With that size, that speed, his skill set, and the way he can affect the game in so many different ways — it’s our job as a staff to make sure we utilize him as such. And so far, so good. He’s exactly where we want him to be. I don’t wanna give too much away in terms of how we wanna utilize him, but this guy’s a weapon. We gotta make sure we put him in positions to affect the game.”

This is the first time in Chinn’s career he’s had to learn a new defensive playbook but Evero had a good report on that as well.

“I think we got a good idea about where he is,” Evero said. “When you go through the whole offseason and you go through this first part of training camp — and Jeremy’s so good about communicating with the coaches and talking to the coaches, asking questions, gettin’ up and doing extra time. So I feel like we’ve developed a really good rapport with him and I think we got a good feeling of where he’s at.”

Saints

Saints RB Alvin Kamara spoke about the team drafting RB Kendre Miller, noting that he isn’t worried about someone coming for his position as competition is a good thing in his eyes.

“It’s funny, ’cause he gets drafted and everybody’s sending me his quotes,” Kamara said of Miller, via SaintsWire.com. “You know, ‘I can do everything Alvin Kamara can do,’ and ‘I watched all this film.’ I think everybody’s like ‘Man what is he talking about? Did you see that?’ Yeah, I see it. He’s supposed to feel like that. You know what I mean? That’s what a competitor does. You know, when I get out there I’ve got to spank him a little bit, show him this (expletive) is different. A candle doesn’t lose any flame by lighting another candle.”