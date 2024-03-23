NFC Notes: Andrew Van Ginkel, D.J. Moore, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears WR D.J. Moore talked about playing with WR Keenan Allen and kept his focus on winning over anything else. Despite Moore advocating for former QB Justin Fields, he’s ready to go with whoever is throwing him passes in 2024.

“It doesn’t really matter to me,” Moore said about possibly losing targets, via 670 The Score. “I know we’ve both talked about how we’re going to complement each other. So I’m just looking forward to that. It might be a race to 1,000 (yards), but that’s just a friendly competition. At the end of the day, if we’re winning, whoever is catching the ball, I don’t really care.”

“Whoever we get, I’m going to be excited to work with. Business is business. Nobody wanted (Fields) to go, but at the end of the day, that’s what the organization made the plans to do.”

Lions

Former Lions CB Cameron Sutton had a $10.5 million fully guaranteed salary for 2024 that was voided before Detroit released him. (Pro Football Talk)

The Lions are hosting a top-30 visit for Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd , per Ryan Fowler.

Detroit is planning to meet locally with Michigan OL Karsen Barnhart. (Justin M)

Vikings

According to Ben Goessling, OLB Andrew Van Ginkel ‘s deal with the Vikings paid him $10 million guaranteed at signing including a $7 million signing bonus.

‘s deal with the Vikings paid him $10 million guaranteed at signing including a $7 million signing bonus. The rest of the guarantees come from a fully guaranteed base salary in 2024 of $1.78 million and $1 million guaranteed of his $10.78 million base salary for 2025. (Goessling)

An additional $3 million of his 2025 salary is guaranteed for injury and will be fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2025 league year. (Goessling)

Goessling adds Van Ginkel can earn $170k in per-game roster bonuses along with $50k in workout bonuses. The Vikings added four void years for salary cap purposes.

The Vikings’ new deal with DL Jerry Tillery is for one year with a base salary of $1,440,000 and includes a signing bonus of $750,000, per-game roster bonuses of $510,000, and a workout bonus of $50,000. It includes $720,000 guaranteed and carries a cap number of $2,750,000. (Over the Cap)