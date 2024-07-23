NFC Notes: Andy Dalton, Chris Godwin, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

With Tampa Bay adding third-round WR Jalen McMillan in the draft, veteran WR Chris Godwin can move back to the slot where he’s more naturally comfortable. Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield is thrilled to have Godwin back in the slot and is excited about McMillan’s future.

“Anytime you can say you’re putting Chris Godwin somewhere where he’s back comfortable it’s pretty good,” Mayfield said, via Pewter Report. “It’s a pretty good thing to be able to adjust. Jalen McMillan is a young stud… I think he’s got a ton of potential.”

Panthers

The Panthers hired HC Dave Canales following his success last season as the OC in Tampa Bay. Carolina backup QB Andy Dalton has loved the energy Canales brings along with how sincere he is on the field and in meetings.

“So it’s been fun to get to know him,” Dalton said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “He’s taken it, and he’s made it his own, and you can see he’s obviously an energetic guy to begin with, but how genuine he is with it all, and when you’ve been around the league 14 years, I mean, you can spot genuine versus not genuine.”

“Well, you can trust somebody who’s being genuine, you know what I mean? I think everybody can read through when somebody’s being a little fake and all that kind of stuff. And I think that that’s the thing that everybody wants in this profession, in this business. They just want everybody to be upfront and honest and be true to who you are. And he’s shown that from the beginning.”

Saints

With the new offense under OC Klint Kubiak, the Saints brought in FBs Adam Prentice and Zander Horvath as players who better fit the style of offense. Prentice and Horvath are thrilled to be in an offense that attempts to utilize the fullback more than just as a blocker.

“I’ve watched a few guys play in that system as I’ve been in the league, and before I came into the league,” Prentice said, via John DeShazier of the team’s website. “That’s a fullback’s dream. They use them so much. It’s something where I’m very excited to get back and start learning, and absorbing as much as I can.”

“I would say (receiving is) a great trait of mine,” Horvath added. “In college (at Purdue) I played running back my whole career, in high school and everything, so I’m used to catching the ball, running and coming out of the backfield. Having the ability to incorporate that into my skill set when I’m on the field can, I think, help the team.”