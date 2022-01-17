NFC Notes: Antonio Brown, Buccaneers, Falcons

Antonio Brown

Former Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown seemed as if he wanted to take back some of the comments he made about QB Tom Brady after the incident where he left the field in New York.

“I love Tom,” Brown said, via TMZ Sports. “That’s my guy. Don’t get it twisted. A lot of words were took out of substance. Tom is one of my true friends in the midst of adversity that was there for me, so don’t get it twisted about nothing with Tom Brady… He’s a G.O.A.T. Great player, great teammate.”

Brown had previously said on another podcast appearance:

“To me, a friend is someone who’s got your back. Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend. Tom Brady’s my friend why? Because I’m a good football player. He needs me to play football.”