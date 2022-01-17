NFC Notes: Antonio Brown, Buccaneers, Falcons

Antonio Brown
Former Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown seemed as if he wanted to take back some of the comments he made about QB Tom Brady after the incident where he left the field in New York.
“I love Tom,” Brown said, via TMZ Sports. “That’s my guy. Don’t get it twisted. A lot of words were took out of substance. Tom is one of my true friends in the midst of adversity that was there for me, so don’t get it twisted about nothing with Tom Brady… He’s a G.O.A.T. Great player, great teammate.”
Brown had previously said on another podcast appearance:
“To me, a friend is someone who’s got your back. Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend. Tom Brady’s my friend why? Because I’m a good football player. He needs me to play football.”
Buccaneers
Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean said the team’s defense got back on track Sunday vs. Philadelphia.
“It felt like we were getting our swag back,” Dean said, via Greg Auman. “Even though we had some players down, it’s next man up, and we just continued with what we had going on.”
Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians added that RBs Giovani Bernard and Ke’Shawn Vaughn were instrumental in their win.
“Yeah, Band-Aids and duct tape, (Bernard) played his ass off,” Arians said. “Ke’Shawn can run and he can catch. He’s a damn good back, and he’s making the best of his opportunities. We’re very, very confident in him.”
- According to Arians, RT Tristan Wirfs is in a walking boot but could possibly still play this week, while the team will decide whether C Ryan Jensen plays on Friday. (Pewter Report)
- Arians added OT Josh Wells has a “pretty good quad problem” but they have to be patient and see how he progresses. (Rick Stroud)
- Arians mentioned both RBs Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones have to make progress in order to play on Sunday. (Auman)
- The Buccaneers declared $1,426,667 in unused cap space to roll over for 2021, though this figure will be audited for incentives by the NFL before becoming official. (Field Yates)
Falcons
- Scott Bair of the team website is reasonably confident the Falcons will be able to keep RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson. Both sides have mutual interest in continuing their relationship and while Patterson will have suitors, Bair thinks other teams will proceed cautiously given it took Patterson nine years to break out.
- Bair adds Falcons RB Mike Davis is a potential cap casualty but there’s also a chance Atlanta could bring him back since he won’t cost much either way. It could depend on what happens with Patterson and in the draft.
- The Falcons declared $487,761 in unused cap space to roll over for 2021, though this figure will be audited for incentives by the NFL before becoming official. (Field Yates)
