NFC Notes: Antonio Gibson, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders RB Antonio Gibson has drawn criticism due to his ball security, which seemingly hasn’t improved after the first preseason game.

“(I) just got to hold the ball all the way down,” Gibson said, via CommandersWire.com. “Had ball security and was low to the ground and I let up. I just got to have it all the way up until the ground.”

Commanders OT Charles Leno is still supporting his teammate despite the issues.

“He worked so hard I don’t think he’s dropped a ball at all anytime in camp, been working really hard for that,” Leno said. “Then he comes out, and this happens; you have to understand, recognize the situation, release, and refocus to get right back to it. Understand that that’s one play; it doesn’t have to happen again. Work on technique and understand the way he runs; we really appreciate how he runs; when he runs hard that ball doesn’t come out. Just making sure we keep attacking, don’t be passive.”

Cowboys

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith hurt his ankle during joint practices with the Broncos and was held out of the preseason game. However, HC Mike McCarthy said it’s not of much concern to them: “We’re just resting him.” (Michael Gehlken)

Cowboys UDFA C Alec Lindstrom suffered a mild ankle sprain against the Broncos and is considered day-to-day. (Gehlken)

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni was impressed by QB Jalen Hurts during his brief appearance in the first preseason game of 2022.

“I thought he was great,” Sirianni told PhiladelphiaEagles.com. “He made plays in the pocket when he needed to make plays in the pocket and when he needed to escape, he escaped. I think it’s interesting; I think it’s also to be known that leaving the pocket isn’t just something that you see when the protection breaks down. I think that people think like, oh, we left the pocket early, and the protection was good. Well, sometimes nobody is open. And sometimes the defense calls a good play and it’s not a good look in the coverage. So, it’s not as easy to say that the protection broke down, so he left, because that’s obvious. I think the thing that is not as obvious is, again, what I said, somebody slipped on a route out of the defense played a good coverage and there wasn’t anybody open and he’s trying to create with a scramble. I thought he did a great job of that. I thought he played a good football game, the first drive, and we’ll just look to build on that.”

Sirianni has confidence in Hurts, who believes will remain calm no matter the situation he is faced with. This was reinforced when he took a questionable hit from Jets LB Quincy Williams during his time in the game. “I thought Jalen said it perfectly,” Sirianni said. “He said it perfectly, how did he say it? He said, ‘I got hit late. They threw the flag. I moved on. I ain’t tripping.’ Perfectly said. Perfectly said. And that is who he is. That’s Jalen. It doesn’t matter if he threw an interception or I’m screaming in his face; the people in Washington fall out of the stands and almost break his leg, he’s pretty unfazed and that’s a great quality to have as a quarterback because he’s going to be unfazed in the first quarter, he’s going to be unfazed in the second quarter, third, fourth. That is a great quality to have in a quarterback.”

Giants

There has been heavy criticism of Giants WR Kenny Golladay after he never found the endzone in 2021, yet HC Brian Daboll believes that he is fitting into the team’s plans well this offseason.

“I think he’s acclimated himself well in terms of what we’re doing,” Daboll said, via Pro Football Talk. “Again, all receivers, they’re different. Some are really shifty and quick. Some are big and physical. It’s just a matter of when you have an opportunity to go out there and make plays, which he’s made some of them, that you go ahead and make them. I’ve been pleased with how he’s handled himself. He’s been a pro, and he’s competing everyday with those guys.”

Daboll said G Shane Lemieux won’t practice this week with a toe/foot injury and didn’t rule out Week 1 being in jeopardy for him. (Jonathan Jones)