NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Kirk Cousins, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

In theory, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield could have been available and had a strong market from a quarterback-needy team this offseason. In reality, Mayfield never wanted to leave Tampa. He had one of the best seasons of his career last season after landing with the Bucs, his fourth team in two years. He and his wife are expecting a baby and the Mayfields are ready to settle down in one place for what they hope will be a while.

“It’s a weight lifted off of our shoulders from the traveling journey that we’ve been on the last couple of years,” Mayfield said via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “For us knowing how much we truly loved being here. And throughout the whole process, we thought we were gonna call this place home in the offseason regardless, That’s how much we fell in love with the community, the city overall and truly enjoyed living here. So it’s a weight lifted off our shoulders, but just knowing that we can settle in and truly make a difference whether it’s with the organization and throughout the community that we can truly be rooted and have a boots-on-the-ground mentality and make a difference and see that through. It’s a special feeling.”

Mayfield downplayed the idea that he left a lot of money on the table to return to Tampa Bay: “This is life-changing money, and I’m not going to act like otherwise.” (Sara Walsh)

Texas A&M LB Edgerrin Cooper will take a top 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Ryan Fowler)

Washington State CB Chau Smith-Wade had a formal Combine interview with the Buccaneers. (Justin Melo)

Falcons

New Falcons QB Kirk Cousins said he’s “feeling great” following the first surgery he’s had in his life. (Grant Gordon)

Cousins talked about how close to 100 percent he will be next season: "I don't think I can put a percentage on it. Wouldn't be helpful enough for me to do that. I can take drops. I can play the quarterback position, if you will. The minute I leave the pocket, that's where you may see he's recovering from an Achilles injury." (Terrin Waack)

According to Jonathan Jones, Cousins talked to former Saints QB Drew Brees before signing with Atlanta to get an inside scoop on Falcons GM Terry Fontenot , who spent plenty of time with Brees in New Orleans.

Cousins mentioned he recruited new Falcons WR Darnell Mooney to Atlanta. (Miles Garrett)

to Atlanta. (Miles Garrett) Aaron Wilson reports the Falcons hosted a workout for former Eastern Kentucky TE Dakota Allen. He can sign with any team immediately after taking last year off to recover from a torn ACL.

