NFC Notes: Bears, Buccaneers, Antonio Brown, Saints

Bears
- According to the Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain, the NFL fined DB Teez Tabor $4,722 and LB Bruce Irvin $5,972 for unnecessary roughness.
- On Sunday, Bears’ LB Robert Quinn amassed his 18th sack on the year, giving him not only the franchise record for a single season but also making him the sixth active player to reach 100 sacks. (Brad Biggs)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians partially ruptured his Achilles’ tendon and has been attempting to coach through it, however, he may need emergency surgery. (Jay Glazer)
- Before leaving the field on Sunday, WR Antonio Brown needed eight more catches to earn a $333,333 bonus, 55 receiving yards for another $333,333 bonus, and one receiving touchdown for a third $333,333 bonus. (Spotrac)
- Arians said he tried twice to get Brown into the game, which he refused to do. Arians then told him to get out and said he saw him take off his jersey: “Yeah, I did. Never seen anything like it in all my years.” (Glazer)
- According to security, Brown ran out of the stadium shirtless and entered a police car to be escorted to a personal flight. (Chris Myers)
- Buccaneers QB Tom Brady commented on the incident following the game: “That’s obviously a difficult situation. We all love him and care about him deeply. I think everyone should be compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things.” (Greg Auman)
Saints
- According to NOLA.com’s Amie Just, the NFL fined Saints CB Marshon Lattimore $10,300 for unnecessary roughness last week.
- Just also reports the NFL fined LB Pete Werner $5,742 for a horsecollar tackle vs. Miami.
- Nick Underhill reports Saints LT Terron Armstead suffered a knee injury during the team’s first game against the Buccaneers and will need surgery after the season. Armstead opted to undergo surgery at a later time in order to help the team, instead of getting himself healthy for free agency.
