NFC Notes: Bears, Buccaneers, Packers

Bears

Due to the way his contract is structured, the Bears would essentially have to pay QB Nick Foles to go away this offseason. So while they are clearly searching for an upgrade, Foles remains part of their plans for 2021. If they can’t find a clear upgrade, which isn’t out of the question given their lack of options and limited resources this offseason, it’s possible Foles starts again next season. Bears GM Ryan Pace laid a little groundwork for that possibility earlier this year.

“I respect the way he handled a lot of adversity this year, not just for himself in the quarterback room,” Pace said via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. “He was a leader in the room as a starter or as a backup. And . . . when he was playing, there were some things that, in fairness to him, the offensive line was a little unsettled and the run game wasn’t quite where we wanted it to be.”

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians said they are not considering themselves the defending Super Bowl champions heading into the 2021 season.

“When I said goodbye, we said goodbye to this season, this team,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Next year is a different team. When we come back, we’re not Super Bowl champions. We’re just the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s for everyone to find their role, whatever that might be and then embrace it.”

Arians said their players learned to embrace maintaining certain “roles” throughout the 2020 season.

“We did learn this year to embrace those roles and know that at any one time they could change and be bigger or smaller and the team is still the main thing. We had a long talk about that when we broke up as a team. We said, ‘Congratulations, but this team is history. Next year is a whole new ballclub, man. We ain’t done (crap),” said Arians.

Packers