NFC Notes: Bears, Eagles, Rams

Bears

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo says with it being clear that QB Mitchell Trubisky is going to be moving on from the Bears, his best fit for his next team would likely be with a team that takes advantage of athletic quarterbacks and minimizes their workload in the passing game, like the Kyle Shanahan–Sean McVay–Matt LaFleur offense.

Eagles

Per Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Inquirer, former NFL GM Joe Banner says the circumstances of the Eagles’ quarterback situation, roster and cap situation will play a major role for head coaching candidates despite what owner Jeffrey Lurie said.

Banner added the reports of drama between former HC Doug Pederson and the front office over Pederson’s staffing decisions will also be a red flag for prospective candidates, as any coach would want control over their staff.

Rams

The Rams’ season may have ended on Saturday following a 32-18 loss to the Packers. But a bright spot for the team as they turn toward 2021 is the play of RB Cam Akers. The second-round pick started this year slow but played his best football at the end of the season, including rushing for 90 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries against the Packers.

“The more that you can have the ball in Cam Akers’ hands, we’re in a good position,” Rams HC Sean McVay said via the Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. “This guy is going to be a big-time player. He got more and more confidence as the season went. I have tremendous confidence in him, and I think [RB coach] Thomas Brown did such a great job of being able to help him continue to mature through the season. I think this guy has an unbelievably bright future.”