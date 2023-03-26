NFC Notes: Bears, Justin Fields, Cowboys, Vikings

Bears
The Bears expressed a ton of confidence in QB Justin Fields with their decision to trade down from No. 1 overall and forego a chance at a quarterback prospect. That action speaks a lot louder than their words but the Bears are saying a lot of nice things about Fields too.
“I was with him the whole year,” Bears HC Matt Eberflus said in an interview with NFL Media’s Judy Battista. “I was in all the quarterback meetings. And I really spent the first year building that relationship with him as a head coach and quarterback. He just showed me grit and, toughness, work ethic, his teammates love him. All the things that come with that position, he exuded those traits for sure.”
Fields still has work to do to continue to develop as a passer, which Eberflus acknowledged, but the Bears are confident he’ll be able to take those steps.
- Bears RB D’Onta Foreman‘s one-year deal has a base value of $2 million with a $375,000 signing bonus, $1.525 million base salary, $625,000 of which is guaranteed, and a $100,000 workout bonus. Foreman has a $1 million incentive for rushing yards, touchdowns, and making the playoffs. (Aaron Wilson)
Cowboys
- The Cowboys will host UCLA OL Atonio Mafi for a top-30 visit to their facility. (Justin Melo)
Vikings
- LSU OL Anthony Bradford has a top-30 visit with the Vikings. (Justin Melo)
