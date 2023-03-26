NFC Notes: Bears, Justin Fields, Cowboys, Vikings

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Bears

The Bears expressed a ton of confidence in QB Justin Fields with their decision to trade down from No. 1 overall and forego a chance at a quarterback prospect. That action speaks a lot louder than their words but the Bears are saying a lot of nice things about Fields too. 

“I was with him the whole year,” Bears HC Matt Eberflus said in an interview with NFL Media’s Judy Battista. “I was in all the quarterback meetings. And I really spent the first year building that relationship with him as a head coach and quarterback. He just showed me grit and, toughness, work ethic, his teammates love him. All the things that come with that position, he exuded those traits for sure.”

Fields still has work to do to continue to develop as a passer, which Eberflus acknowledged, but the Bears are confident he’ll be able to take those steps. 

“I think it’s like any position on our team,” Eberflus said. “We all need to grow because we have a young football team. And he’s no different. He just needs to keep working his game. He’s working hard this offseason on his own. Looking at the tape from last year, looking at other quarterbacks, studying other quarterbacks in different situations. Third down, two-minute and all those various situations you get into. And he’s doing a great job at that.”

Part of their confidence stems from the belief that Fields will have a much better team around him in 2023 than he did in 2022, as the Bears have made a number of additions, most notably the acquisition of a true No. 1 receiver in D.J. Moore. Eberflus says Moore will be huge for Fields’ development. 

“It’s the skill,” Eberflus said. “The skill you put around a quarterback is awesome that we’re doing this offseason. D.J. is one of those big pieces that we did acquire. D.J. is a great receiver. He’s got great yardage after catch, great receiving yards per catch, all those things. He’s a better person, though. I got a chance to eat dinner with him and visit with his family, and he’s an outstanding young man.”

  • Bears RB D’Onta Foreman‘s one-year deal has a base value of $2 million with a $375,000 signing bonus, $1.525 million base salary, $625,000 of which is guaranteed, and a $100,000 workout bonus. Foreman has a $1 million incentive for rushing yards, touchdowns, and making the playoffs. (Aaron Wilson)

Cowboys

  • The Cowboys will host UCLA OL Atonio Mafi for a top-30 visit to their facility. (Justin Melo)

Vikings

  • LSU OL Anthony Bradford has a top-30 visit with the Vikings. (Justin Melo)

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply