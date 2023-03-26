NFC Notes: Bears, Justin Fields, Cowboys, Vikings

“I was with him the whole year,” Bears HC Matt Eberflus said in an interview with NFL Media’s Judy Battista. “I was in all the quarterback meetings. And I really spent the first year building that relationship with him as a head coach and quarterback. He just showed me grit and, toughness, work ethic, his teammates love him. All the things that come with that position, he exuded those traits for sure.”

Fields still has work to do to continue to develop as a passer, which Eberflus acknowledged, but the Bears are confident he’ll be able to take those steps.