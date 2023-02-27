NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Anthony Richardson, Vikings

Bears

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Bears are expected to meet with most or all of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class at the combine.

According to Jones, the Bears are unlikely to take a quarterback and will likely trade the draft pick.

Jones adds that Chicago views QB Justin Fields as their starter for the 2023 season.

as their starter for the 2023 season. Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic mentions that while the team isn’t pressed for cap space, the Bears could save $9.9 million by designating G Cody Whitehair as a post-June 1st cut.

Lions

Daniel Jeremiah thinks that Florida QB Anthony Richardson could be a good fit for the Lions and would need to spend time on the bench behind current starter QB Jared Goff should he last until pick No. 18.

“In making calls, just around the league — the best way to do the quarterback conversation is to talk to the teams that don’t need one, and then you’ll get an accurate feel, just how they evaluate them and what they think. Anthony Richardson is the second quarterback for several teams that I talked to,” Jeremiah said. “We can look at the numbers and it doesn’t look great on paper. You look at the accuracy, this, that and the other … He’s got elite arm strength. He’s a rare athlete. You don’t see quarterbacks running away from LSU with 80-yard touchdown runs. He’s got (a) big-time ceiling, big-time ability. If you want to fall in love with Anthony Richardson, pop on (the) Utah (tape) — you’d think he’s the first pick in the draft. Even Missouri, he made some big-time plays in that game.”

“I know he hasn’t played a ton, but teams are starting to look at some of these quarterbacks as lottery tickets, and this one has the biggest payout,” Jeremiah added. “That’s why I think you’re going to see Richardson go pretty high. The reason I have him there with the Lions is, I think, sometimes when you have those two picks (in Round 1), I don’t want to say it’s a luxury — because you’re trying to get good players — but when you look at the landscape of the NFL right now, and you look at the high-end quarterback play, this gives you an opportunity to take a shot at one of those guys who could be that. He’s not at that level right now, but ceiling-wise, with him and Jared Goff, his ceiling is immensely higher. Jared is a solid, steady player right now. He’s playing winning football. But I think there is a ceiling on him. With Richardson, you don’t have a ceiling. That’s why I think you’ll see him go. But in making calls the last couple of days, I don’t even think he’ll get (to No. 18).”

Vikings

Alec Lewis of The Athletic lists Vikings LB Eric Kendricks as a potential cap cut for the team should LB Brian Asamoah be ready to take over.

as a potential cap cut for the team should LB be ready to take over. Despite the more than $9 million in cap savings by moving on from Kendricks, Lewis notes that the longtime franchise cornerstone would likely be a strong fit for the defense of Brian Flores.