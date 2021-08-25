NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Davante Adams, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport points out Bears QB Andy Dalton will continue to start until it’s apparent that Justin Fields must start, which is similar to many previous rookie quarterbacks throughout the NFL.
- Rapoport mentions that the Bears informed Dalton when selecting Fields that their plan is to have the veteran start until the rookie is ready.
- According to Rapoport, the Bears are hopeful that the team is successful with Dalton as the starter in order to have Fields wait until his second year.
- ESPN’s Jeff Dickerson notes that Bears CB Desmond Trufant remains out from practice due to personal reasons.
- Bears’ second-year CB Jaylon Johnson refused to call last season a success and wants to improve statistically: “Personally, I wouldn’t say last year was a success for me. I wouldn’t say it was a bad year, but it wasn’t what I wanted statistically.” (Kevin Fishbain)
Lions
- Lions HC Dan Campbell praised undrafted LB Tavante Beckett in thinks he will benefit from being in their system for a full season: “We loved his tape in college. Very instinctive. He needs physical growth — strength and conditioning. (Being in our program) for a year will do wonders for him.” (Chris Burke)
- Campbell mentioned that Lions WR Tyrell Williams sustained a groin injury but is expected to be ready for Week 1. (Justin Rogers)
Packers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reiterates the sticking point in negotiations between the Packers and WR Davante Adams is what the true top of the market is. Adams points to the two-year, $54 million deal Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins signed with three years left on his deal, while the Packers think the three-year, $66 million extension the Falcons gave WR Julio Jones with two years left is a better template.
- Fowler says guaranteed structure is also a sticking point, with Adams seeking things that are limited by the traditional way the team structures deals. He thinks the Packers will make a run at Adams with something like a four-year, $100 million deal.
- Adams does have a legitimate case at turning that deal down and pushing for free agency but Fowler notes the Packers do have the franchise tag at a projected $20 million or so to use — which he adds would upset Adams and make things interesting next offseason.
- The Packers brought in DT John Atkins and DB Rojesterman Farris for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Vikings
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Vikings are discussing an extension with S Harrison Smith to make him a Viking for life. Smith is entering a contract year and Fowler thinks a two-year, $30 million deal makes sense.
- Less than that, and Fowler thinks Smith would take his chances playing out his deal and hitting free agency in 2022.
- However, he notes the Vikings have to be cognizant of saving money for a massive extension for RT Brian O’Neill, which could push $20 million given the way the right tackle market has moved this offseason.
