NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Justin Jefferson, Vikings

Bears

The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain notes Bears G Cody Whitehair sticks out as a potential cap casualty, as Chicago could save a fair amount by moving on from the long-time Bear and might want to try and upgrade as they rebuild their offensive line.

Bears S Eddie Jackson also looked like a likely cap cut before the season began but Fishbain points out he was playing at a Pro Bowl level before going down with a season-ending Lisfranc injury and cutting Jackson would create another need for the Bears to fill this offseason.

While the Bears have no shortage of cap space and don't need to cut players like DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, DT Justin Jones, or C Lucas Patrick, especially because all of them were semi-major free agent signings just last year, Fishbain doesn't rule it out if Chicago is able to find upgrades this year that push those players into backup roles.

Bears RB David Montgomery is the team's top pending free agent. One agent estimated to Fishbain he'd be more valuable to the Bears than other teams and could get a new deal from them in the range of $6-$7 million a year.

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff is glad to have OC Ben Johnson back for next season after having a mightily successful year together.

“It’s huge having him back and being able to have some good continuity heading into the offseason and having a guy that knows us and we know him. Don’t have to learn a new system and all the success we were able to have last year, it’s huge,” said Goff, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s official site.

Goff said their goal for next season is for the entire offense to be more consistent.

“It’s consistency. There were times this year where our run game was really good, and our pass game was just OK. Then the inverse where our pass game was really good, and our run game was just OK. How do we bring it all together and get a little more consistent where everything is firing on all cylinders every week? It’s extremely important.”

As for the Lions having all five starting offensive linemen under contract for next season, Goff said it puts him at ease knowing he’ll have strong protection in front of him.

“It eases my mind knowing those guys are going to be there. I was so lucky to play behind them this year and hopefully, that can continue, and we can keep them all for as long as we can. It’s been a lot of fun and I think the foundation has been set and our standards have been set and it’ll only go up.”

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson came up big for Minnesota all season, often when he was double-covered when teams knew the Vikings were going to try and get the ball to their best player. So Jefferson of course would have preferred QB Kirk Cousins toss the ball up to him to try and make a play instead of check down on fourth down in the playoff loss to the Giants.

“Many moments where Kirk gave me that type of ball and I was able to go up and grab it,” Jefferson said via Pro Football Talk. “I definitely felt in that moment that I wanted him to do it. Of course, the best receiver on the field, the best player on the field, I felt like should have got the ball. It is what it is. I wasn’t mad about it, I wasn’t hurt about it. . . . I was double-teamed. It’s a tough throw to make. I wasn’t tripping on it, but of course I would have wanted that opportunity.”