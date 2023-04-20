NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
- Bears WR Dante Pettis‘ one-year deal includes a $1.08 million salary and a $152,500 signing bonus, via Aaron Wilson.
- According to Brad Biggs, the Bears hosted South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft for a pre-draft visit.
Lions
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Lions hosted TCU RB Kendre Miller for an official top-30 visit on Wednesday.
- According to Aaron Wilson, Florida A&M LB Isaiah Land had a pre-draft meeting with the Lions.
- Lions GM Brad Holmes said he felt “better” about Georgia DT Jalen Carter following his visit to the team facility, per Kyle Meinke.
- Holmes said they would like to add a third quarterback behind Jared Goff and Nate Sudfeld: “We got two QBs on the roster right now and we’ll definitely have a third at some point,” via Colton Pouncey.
- Holmes said he’s supportive of running backs being considered first-round talent: “I kind of just look at it as they’re all football players. …I don’t think anyone said in 2016 or ’17 or ’18, ‘Man, they picked Todd Gurley at 10.’ No, he was just a really good running back. He was one of the top prospects in the draft. So, yeah. We didn’t really bat an eye.” (Pouncey)
Packers
- If history is any precedent, the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman believes the Packers will give QB Jordan Love two years to prove himself as the starter. He’s not sure if that means picking up Love’s fifth-year option or not.
- Schneidman wrote he’ll eat his shorts if the Packers take a tight end in the first round at No. 15 overall, and added he’ll eat both his shorts and shirt if they draft Texas RB Bijan Robinson.
- Tom Silverstein reports the Packers hosted Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan for a top-30 visit.
