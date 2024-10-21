NFC Notes: Jordan Love, Shane Waldron, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

After a rocky start to his tenure, Bears OC Shane Waldron has the offense improving as they sit at 4-2. Waldron discussed how his experience with Seahawks QB Geno Smith has helped him and the importance of good communication all week.

“The biggest lesson that I’ve seen and tried to implement in each one of these things, from the learning process of what we saw early on to what it was with Geno to what’s here now is just not skipping any steps,” Waldron said, via Adam Jahns of The Athletic.

“Whether it’s a rookie quarterback or a veteran quarterback, it still comes back to great fundamentals, great understanding of defensive structure and building it from the ground up with each stop. So that when you get into the games, everyone’s on the same page.”

Waldron talked about how the defensive coaches he’s worked with have helped him gain a new perspective and discover his offensive identity.

“I’ve figured out who I want to be philosophically, how I want to approach a game plan, how I want to do that. But then (it’s) getting great input, whether it was Pete Carroll and now Matt Eberflus, from the defensive lens. How they see things, getting that view. It’s almost like full circle back to the New England days of, ‘OK, let’s hear it from a defensive vantage point.’ So you can start to see one of your game plans and you know what gives those guys problems.”

Ian Rapoport mentions that Bears G Nate Davis is a potential depth addition for teams ahead of the trade deadline.

“could be the subject of calls” ahead of this year’s trade deadline. Bears LB Chris Williams was fined $5,472 for Unnecessary Roughness (hip-drop tackle) in Week 6.

Lions

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was fined $11,255 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting) in Week 6.

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love said after the team’s win over the Texans that he wants to continue playing aggressively moving forward and take risks, while still learning from his mistakes.

“You just gotta play the game,” Love said, via the team website. “You’ve gotta go out there and play it. You can’t try and not be aggressive and take checkdowns all day. You’ve got to be out there and be aggressive and go win those games. I’m always going to play the way I play, and learn from mistakes, and grow from them.”

Ian Rapoport mentions that Packers LT Andre Dillard could be a “stop-gap option” for teams looking for offensive line depth ahead of the trade deadline.

could be a “stop-gap option” for teams looking for offensive line depth ahead of the trade deadline. Packers CB Jaire Alexander was fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness (facemask) in Week 6.