Vikings Inquired With Bears About RB Khalil Herbert

According to Darren Wolfson, the Vikings inquired with the Bears about a trade for RB Khalil Herbert last week.

However, the two sides were unable to come to terms on an agreement and Minnesota pivoted to a trade for RB Cam Akers with the Texans.

Wolfson elaborated:

Herbert, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears out of Virginia Tech back in 2021.

He’s currently in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and is set to make a base salary of $940,000 in 2023. Herbert will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Herbert has appeared in six games for the Bears and rushed eight times for 18 yards and a touchdown, adding two catches on two targets for four yards.

We have him listed as a player to watch in our Updated 2024 NFL Midseason Trade Block.