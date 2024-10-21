Packers Activate DL Jonathan Ford From IR, Release LS Matt Orzech

The Packers announced that they have activated DL Jonathan Ford from injured reserve and released LS Matt Orzech in a corresponding move.

Ford, 26, wound up signing a four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million with the Packers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2022 draft.

Unfortunately, he was part of the initial 53-man roster cuts and was waived by the team. Green Bay later brought him back to their practice squad.

Ford was active for all 17 games as a rookie but did not play in any games.

Throughout his five-year career at Miami, Ford appeared in 31 games for the Hurricanes and tallied 60 total tackles, including eight tackles for loss, three sacks and a pass defended.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.