NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles thinks that his team got a steal when they were able to select Texas RB Roschon Johnson in the fourth round of the draft.

“I absolutely love this player and I love the person even more,” Poles said, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “You talk about contact, balance, strength, size. We’re going to love this guy, especially when we get in December. He’s a special guy who can enhance the culture in our locker room, too.”

Lions

Lions Assistant GM Ray Agnew weighed in on DL Brodric Martin, who was selected by the team in the third round of the draft.

“The thing about Brodric is he’s got to develop some more but there’s a lot of upside with the guy,” Agnew said of Martin, via DetroitLions.com. “First of all, he’s big, powerful, and strong. He’s got some technique stuff (to work on), but everything about him is fixable. I think our D-line coaches do a great job of teaching him how to play the game. But he’s a big, powerful man that when he strikes blocks you see the offensive lineman go back. There’s a lot in that body. We’re excited about him.”

“I want to play this year,” Martin said. “I want to do this now. Although I came from a small school and all that, I’m looking to play. There’s nothing about waiting that I want to do. I want to play now. I want to be in Kansas City for the first game.” Packers Packers ILB coach Kirk Olivadotti thinks that LB Quay Walker has learned his lesson after being ejected from games twice last season. “He and I have spent a lot of time on that subject,” Olivadotti said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “At the end of the day, it comes down to me trusting him, him trusting me. He’s more than willing to learn from all his mistakes, especially those…Play to the whistle, and then be so busy in between snaps that you don’t even notice what’s going on between plays.” Packers Jerry Montgomery on T.J. Slaton : “I had high expectations for T.J. last year, and I don’t think he played to those consistently, but he showed flashes.” ( DL coachon: “I had high expectations for T.J. last year, and I don’t think he played to those consistently, but he showed flashes.” ( Ryan Wood

Montgomery added that he expects a “massive jump” from 2022 first-round pick DL Devonte Wyatt. (Bill Huber)