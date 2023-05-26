NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

The Bears are set to have two Thursday night games this year, which many would consider to be a disadvantage. However, HC Matt Eberflus believes it could actually be a positive for the team.

“I think it’s a positive,” Eberflus said, via ChicagoBears.com. “You look at two Thursday games that are Game 5 (at Commanders) and Game 10 (vs. Panthers), you really have two mini-byes and I think that’s a real positive for us. Gives us a little break after five games and 10 games. I think we have some good rest in there so we can rest and recover and get refreshed to play our best football.”

Lions

The Lions and retired WR Calvin Johnson have been working to repair their relationship in recent years.

Johnson attended OTAs this week and said he’s a fan of HC Dan Campbell and the staff.

“Being able to talk to the coaches and whatnot, it’s very cool,” Johnson said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m a fan of the game, I’m a fan of Dan and the coaching staff he has over there because I know how much the team will learn from that, will glean from that. It’s very exciting the way they ended last year, it’s very exciting the way they’re going into this year.”

Packers

Packers’ ST coach Rich Bisaccia wouldn’t rule out a return for K Mason Crosby to the team.

“I’ve been fortunate to be around a lot of great kickers in my time in the league, and he’s one of them. We’re still in conversation. I think Brian (Gutekunst) has spoken that the door’s not closed, and he’s not on anybody’s team yet,” Bisaccia said, via Packers Wire. “I still think there’s play in Mason and we’ll see what the future holds.”

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst added that he likes sixth-round K Anders Carlson‘s makeup when they selected him in the sixth round of the 2023 draft.

“I look at the makeup of the person,” he said. “I think he’s a strong mental makeup person. I think he’s been his best regardless of the circumstance. He’s been in a lot of big games, kicked in a lot of situations in the SEC, and kicked in many bowl games.”

Bisaccia anticipates the team having options at kicker in 2023.

“If Anders can perform like we think he can and can improve, I think we’re prepared organizationally with, as well as the majority of the other draft picks, to weather the storm to some degree positionally, and hopefully, they can keep improving and get better with time.”