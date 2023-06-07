NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears RB Khalil Herbert said nobody on the team is pleased with last year’s 3-14 season and everyone is committed to improving.

“Losing sucks, not that I know that other guys experienced it, but losing sucks at the end of the day,” Herbert said, via Alex Shapiro of NBC Sports. “I know nobody was too happy to lose last year. And that’s one thing I feel like we’re trying to change this year. We’ve got a great group of guys. Everybody coming in with that mindset of getting better every day and having fun, you could see it out there on the field. You could feel it in the building.”

The Bears are implementing an activity called “skull sessions” in their locker room, where the offensive players spend more time getting to know defensive players.

“It makes a difference, I feel like,” Herbert said. “Especially on the field, in the locker room, you could just see how everybody gets along together — offense, defense, special teams, it doesn’t matter.”

Packers

Packers OL Elgton Jenkins said he and LT David Bakhtiari wanted to solidify themselves as the best left side of the offensive line in football.

“Just talking to Dave yesterday, talking about how we want to be the best left side in the NFL. Just us being able to play together, build on what we were building on, that’s going to be key,” Jenkins said, via Packers Wire.

Jenkins is capable of playing multiple positions along the offensive line, but he’s looking forward to focusing on one position this offseason.

“It’s going to be fun, just being able to have a whole season, whole camp working at one position, just perfecting my craft,” Jenkins said. “I’m expecting big things from myself.”

Vikings

Vikings CB Byron Murphy said he’s happy to move on from Arizona and is excited for his next opportunity in Minnesota.

“Last year, (was the) first time (of me) actually getting injured, he sitting out that many games, kind of brought me back to reality,” Murphy said, via Vikings Wire. “I’m here, I’m doing all those things. (I’m) just happy to get away from that situation. Always thankful for that team, coming from there, but I’m just here now. Excited, and happy, this is just better for me. Everything is better.”