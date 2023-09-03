NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus says they’re glad to be able to re-sign QB Nathan Peterman, whom they temporarily let go during roster cuts.

“We’re sure glad to have him back,” Eberflus said of Peterman, via BearsWire.com. “He’s really good for that room. Him and Justin [Fields] learned the offense together, so-to-speak, so they’re speaking the same language, so they understand it really well. It’s good to have him in the room.” As of now, the Bears have yet to decide on whether Bagent or Peterman will serve as the backup to Justin Fields.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen in the future with who’s going to be up for the game, who’s going to be the backup,” Eberflus said. “We’ll decide that as we go.”

Lions

Lions DC Aaron Glenn highlighted the strengths of his individual linebackers entering the season.

“Man, obviously Alex (Anzalone), he’s the field general. I mean he knows this defense like the back of his hand. He’s been with me for a long time. I would say that’s his strong point. Also, I would say in coverage is his strong point,” Glenn said, via LionsWire.com.

“Jack (Campbell): big, strong, physical, blue-collar, hard worker, easily can pick a defense up, which he’s already done and he fits who we are to a T,” Glenn said.

Glenn declined to say who is going to start for them, but did say that “all those guys deserve to play.”

“So, I would say this, all those guys deserve to play, all those guys will play. The thing is they have a role on special teams also, so that’s a good thing because you have your best players out on the field. So, man, I’m looking forward to those guys playing throughout the season. I can’t tell you exactly how much they’re going to play, but they’re going to play,” Glenn explained.

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said the team prioritized adding speed to the roster and they didn’t necessarily push for a youth movement.

“I don’t think it was intentional to be young. I think our intention was to be athletic, fast and have a really competitive camp so the best guys rose to the top, and I think that’s what we accomplished. But it wasn’t just to be young,” Gutekunst said, via PFT.

Green Bay had three undrafted rookies make the roster this season. Gutekunst said he tells every member of the rookie class that they have an opportunity to make the 53-man roster.

“You’re gonna get a real opportunity. Just because someone was drafted ahead of you, might have been here for previous years, doesn’t mean you’re not gonna get an opportunity to make this squad,” Gutekunst said. “It’s been an open competition and let the guys who performed the best earn it.”