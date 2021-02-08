NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

  • Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline says he’s hearing the Bears are the frontrunners to trade for Eagles QB Carson Wentz at the moment. However, the Colts and 49ers are still in the picture. 

Lions

Packers

  • According to 24/7 Sports’ Jimmy Christensen, Packers RB Jamaal Williams has fired his agent, Chris Cabott, and switched to International Sports Agency’s Bardia Ghahremani.
  • Williams wants to re-sign with Green Bay and believes this change will facilitate that. Packers RB Aaron Jones also terminated his relationship with Cabott ahead of free agency late last year. 

