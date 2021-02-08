NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline says he’s hearing the Bears are the frontrunners to trade for Eagles QB Carson Wentz at the moment. However, the Colts and 49ers are still in the picture.
Lions
- According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the first player the Lions asked for in trade talks for QB Matthew Stafford was Rams DT Aaron Donald. Los Angeles shot that down pretty quickly and they moved on to work out the current deal.
- The Athletic’s Chris Burke notes the Lions are tied to DE Trey Flowers through probably at least 2022 due to his sizable contract, otherwise they might try to move on and reallocate those dollars.
- Burke mentions Lions LB Jamie Collins and OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai as players who probably won’t be cut due to their dead money hits but who need big 2021 seasons to stay in Detroit long-term.
- Burke lists Lions CB Desmond Trufant, slot CB Justin Coleman, DT Danny Shelton, LB Christian Jones, DT Nick Williams, TE Jesse James, QB Chase Daniel and QB David Blough as players on the bubble this offseason as cap casualties.
Packers
- According to 24/7 Sports’ Jimmy Christensen, Packers RB Jamaal Williams has fired his agent, Chris Cabott, and switched to International Sports Agency’s Bardia Ghahremani.
- Williams wants to re-sign with Green Bay and believes this change will facilitate that. Packers RB Aaron Jones also terminated his relationship with Cabott ahead of free agency late last year.