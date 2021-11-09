NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears first-round QB Justin Fields said the final touchdown drive was a statement drive for the team.

“My mindset was just like, ‘It’s time. We’re here,'” Fields said, via NFL.com. “You can either be the guy who always gets put in that position and doesn’t show up or you can be that guy who shows up in the big moments. So, I mean that’s what my mindset was and I was just calm and just focused on showing up.”

Bears HC Matt Nagy was impressed with how Fields finished the game.

“The big picture, for him, is great,” Nagy said. “When they kicked that field goal and went up six, there was a really, pretty neat moment on the sideline. You can feel it from the players, like, ‘OK, we fought back to get to this point where a touchdown wins it.’ Then I looked over at Justin and he had this smile on his face where it was like, it was his time. To see that, the confidence that gives you as a coach when you see that, I mean, it was like he was almost hoping that this was going to be the situation. Then for him to follow through with that and make those plays that he made, it was a really, really good feeling on that sideline. So, when you talk about the growth for him and for the offense and just our team in general, that’s a moment. That’s a moment. But, in the end, we lost and when you’re in that locker room in there, it’s a team game. That’s what our guys care about, that’s what we care about. We gotta figure it out.”

Bears WR Allen Robinson injured his hamstring vs. Pittsburgh, while DL Akiem Hicks suffered an ankle sprain. (NFL.com)

Lions

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur announced first-round CB Eric Stokes ‘ knee issue isn’t expected to be a long-term concern: “Nothing that we’re too concerned about as far as long term.” (Matt Schneidman)

announced first-round CB ‘ knee issue isn’t expected to be a long-term concern: “Nothing that we’re too concerned about as far as long term.” (Matt Schneidman) LaFleur said the team also isn’t too concerned about DT Kenny Clark ‘s back issue, though LaFleur was unsure if Clark will be able to go on Sunday against the Seahawks. (Schneidman)

‘s back issue, though LaFleur was unsure if Clark will be able to go on Sunday against the Seahawks. (Schneidman) LaFleur said QB Aaron Rodgers and QB Jordan Love have a “real, genuine friendship” and there are no problems between them: “Aaron has done an outstanding job from Day 1 giving him nuggets all the time. He didn’t have to do it, but he definitely embraced him in that room.” (Ryan Wood)

and QB have a “real, genuine friendship” and there are no problems between them: “Aaron has done an outstanding job from Day 1 giving him nuggets all the time. He didn’t have to do it, but he definitely embraced him in that room.” (Ryan Wood) Rodgers said he was proud of how Love performed on Sunday: “There were nerves going for sure. How could there not be?” (Ryan Wood)

Rodgers added there is a “small possibility” he can’t play on Sunday. He still has one final medical checkpoint to clear. (Kimberley Martin)