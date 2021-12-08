NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
- CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora says he’s sensed a clear shift, and there might now be more head coaching job openings this year than previously expected. That includes Bears HC Matt Nagy, as La Canfora says there’s a strong consensus in the industry he will be fired, including from people who are close to Bears ownership
- La Canfora adds Bears GM Ryan Pace could also be ousted depending on if they further change the organizational hierarchy.
- Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports Bears assistant OL coach Donovan Raiola is expected to be hired as the University of Nebraska’s OL coach.
- Nagy says it’s “unknown” whether Andy Dalton or Nick Foles serves as Justin Fields‘ backup in Week 14 given Dalton is dealing with a left-hand injury. (Biggs)
- Nagy refused to elaborate on Dalton’s injury when asked if he’s dealing with a broken bone: “I’m not going to get into the specifics of everything.” (Biggs)
- As for Fields’ ribs injury, the quarterback indicated that he suffered three cracked ribs but it isn’t “nearly as rough” as his ribs injury during his college career at Ohio State. (Brad Biggs)
- The Bears brought in FB Ben Mason for a workout on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
- Chicago protected practice squad WR Dazz Newsome and DB Thomas Graham Jr. ahead of Week 14. (Kevin Fishbain)
Lions
Lions HC Dan Campbell had high praise for undrafted rookie CB Jerry Jacobs‘ tackling in Week 13’s win over the Vikings.
“If you can’t tackle, you can’t play on this defense and both of them did that and Jerry really showed up,” Campbell said, via LionsWire. “He’s kind of a pit bull out there and he can cover 1-on-1, but he’ll also come up and tackle you and hit you, and so that’s good.”
Packers
- The Packers protected the following four players on their practice squad ahead of Week 14: WR Juwann Winfree, OLB La’Darius Hamilton, DE R.J. McIntosh, and K J.J. Molson.
